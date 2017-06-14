Blood donation campaign starts in Bucharest to mark World Blood Donor Day 2017

A blood donation campaign started on Wednesday morning in the Universitatii Square in Bucharest City, where a mobile blood donation centre is waiting for volunteer donors.

“There are very many people who cannot donate blood, and I do this because I find it a normal thing to do; you may never know when you need blood yourself,” said the first donor in the campaign, 49-year-old Chisav Emanuela.

Donors were expected at the mobile centre until 14:00hrs.

In order to qualify for donation, potential blood donors must be aged between 18 and 60 years, weighing more than 50 kg, with a normal heart rate of 60-100 beats/minute and a systolic blood pressure of between 100 and 180 mmHg. They should have not undergone surgery in the previous six months. Pregnant, nursing and menstruating women are excluded.

Donors must abstain from consuming fat and alcoholic beverages at least 48 hours before donation. Also disqualified from blood donation are people on medication for hypertension, heart conditions, kidney conditions, psychiatric disorders, liver conditions and endocrine disorders.

About 20 students of the Viilor Economics High School came to help with distributing flyers announcing the blood donation campaign from Universitatii Square to Romana Square.

As many as 100 people were expected at 11:00hrs to gather together in a blood drop created from hand-held red cards.

Organisers of the events at Universitatii Square are the Romanian Red Cross, the National Blood Transfusion Institute and the Bucharest Blood Transfusions Centre on the World Blood Donor Day 2017.

Also expected to join was Health Minister Florian Bodog.