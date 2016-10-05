Blood, erotic and paranormal activity in the Dracula Film Festival competition

33 new and exciting films have been chosen in the Dracula Film Festival competitions, which will take place in Brasov between October 12 to 16, at the “Sica Alexandrescu” Theatre, Cinematheque Patria, Cinema One and Cultural Center Reduta .

Six films from Russia, Hungary, Sweden, Denmark, Serbia and Great Britain will compete for the Dracula trophy.

One of them is The Rift (directed by Dejan Zecevic, 2016), the first SF coming from Serbia after the breakup of Yugoslavia, and throwing this country on the fantastic cinema map: a crashed satellite investigation leads to a zombie epidemic.

Paranormal Drive (director Oleg Asadulin, 2016) is a Russian production, surprisingly simple and effective, whose main character is actually a luxury possessed car, and The Man Who Was Thursday (director Balazs Juszt, Hungary, 2016), a paranormal thriller with erotic pulses, that brings for second time to the attention of Dracula Film Festival public, the known actress Ana Ularu, also present on opening film credits, Inferno (director Ron Howard, 2016).

In The Open (director Marc Lahore, 2015, UK), one of the most strikingly original fantasy films of recent years, which has already many awards in the festival circuit, three rebels are playing tennis in the middle of nowhere daring to dream, despite the fact life has turned into a farce and the end of the world is approaching.

Like what happens then when Federer turns into Mad Max and Beckett is merging with Tank Girl.

An extremely hot film is also The Giant (director Johannes Nyholm, 2016), the Swedish film that made a sensation in the festival in Toronto. A beautiful and very moving story of the individual triumph and a fairytale that is exploding of vitality, symbolism and color.

What We Become (director Bo Mikkelsen, 2015), the first Danish zombie movie with an impressive production, was present in the selection of festivals in Sitges, Brussels, London and Zagreb. Surprisingly strong, not necessarily because of what is happening, but because of how it happens, is the kind of noir horror, a endangered species today.

Those who will decide which film of the above will receive the Dracula trophy are three professionals, well-known from other leading international festivals: Magnus Paulsson (International Festival of Fantasy Film in Lund, Sweden), Ian Rattray (Horror Channel FrightFest ) and Jonathan Lanaerts (International Fantasy Film Festival of Brussels). The selection was made by Anca Gradinariu and Alin Ludu Dumbrava.

In the competition for the Little Dracula trophy were selected 19 short films, most of them European, but also from Mexico, Spain and Australia: psychological thrillers (Autoscopy, Norway) and fantasy movies with sirens (The Orchid and The Wasp, Turkey), movies with Romanian werewolves (Blue Moon, UK) or with Spanish aliens (Alien Inside, Spain). The zombie movies can not miss (We Together, USA) and movies with notorious criminals (Beer Cellar, UK).

Eight films that innovate from the script, directing or enjoying the memorable visual approach can be found in the Romanian short films competition. It is the first year with two animations in the competition, very different stylistically and carefully achieved, either with hand drawing (Mom, Dad, I Must Tell You Something, director Paul Muresan), or with collage and graphic design (White Box, director Michael Pacurar). Another first for this section is the presence of a supernatural erotic thriller (Puzzled, director Tudor Botezatu). No shortage of the movies with 100% domestic supernatural, as I Call Costin, directed by Radu Potcoava, and 40 days of Sorin Tanase.

The competition includes one of the most brutal thrillers of short films in the Romanian cinematography, The Perfect Investment, directed by Ibolya Simó, and a dystopia about the extinction of dreams (Dreams Sales, director Vlad Buzaianu).

In the jury of the short films competition are also Alexandra Safriuc, co-founder ShortsUp, the well-known DJ and radio producer George Andreescu aka Gojira and Silviu Gherman, writer, musician and actor. The selection of the international short film and the Romanian short film competitions was carried out by Cristian Marculescu.

Dracula Film Festival is an annual event organized by the Cultural Association Fanzin and presented by Viasat History. The festival is funded by the City Hall of Brasov, Brasov County Council and the National Center of Cinematography.