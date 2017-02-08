BNR forecasts annual inflation rate to regain positive values, in first quarter of 2017

The annual rate of inflation might regain a positive value in the first quarter of this year, on the background of reducing the impact of VAT to 20 percent, according to a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) remitted to Agerpres on Tuesday.

“The baseline scenario of the forecast reconfirms the outlook of the annual inflation rate’s return to positive values in the first quarter of 2017, on the background of reducing the impact to 20 percent of the VAT standard quota. The level of the annual rate of inflation forecast is placed, even lower, and its further increase is relatively slower, mainly as a consequence of the new disinflation shocks on the side of the appeared offer in the period November 2016 – February 2017. These are based on the decrease of the RCA [mandatory liability motor vehicle insurance] tariffs and the non-fiscal tax cuts, whose effects join those exerted in reducing to 19pct of the standard quota of VAT, and the cut of over-excise on fuels starting from 1 January 2017,” the press release shows.