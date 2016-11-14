BNR: Foreign direct investments go up 25pct, to EUR 3,143 million, in first nine months

Foreign direct investments totalled EUR 3,143 million in the first nine months of this year, increasing 25 percent compared to those registered in the same period of 2015, according to the data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday.

“Non-residents’ direct investment in Romania totalled EUR 3,143 million, of which equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to EUR 2,750 million and intercompany lending recorded a net value of EUR 393 million,” reads the document.

Compared to the first eight months of the year, foreign direct investments increased nearly EUR 400 million, from EUR 2,74 million to EUR 3,14 million.