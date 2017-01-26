BNR: Household deposits in domestic currency go up 13 percent over past year

RON-denominated household deposits increased by 3.6 percent to RON 103,643.6 million. At end-December 2016, household deposits in domestic currency rose by 13.0 percent (13.7 percent in real terms) against end-December 2015, reads a National Bank of Romanian (BNR) release on Wednesday.

"RON-denominated corporate deposits (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) added 8.1 percent to RON 84,759.4 million. At end-December 2016, RON-denominated corporate deposits climbed by 6.4 percent (7.0 percent in real terms) year on year," the document reads.

Forex-denominated deposits of resident households and companies (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) went up 1.4 percent to RON 85,816.2 million when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits moved ahead 0.9 percent to EUR 18,897.7 million).

“In year-on-year comparison, residents’ forex deposits expressed in RON advanced 4.5 percent (when expressed in EUR, residents’ forex deposits rose by 4.2 percent); household forex deposits climbed by 8.6 percent when expressed in domestic currency (when expressed in EUR, household forex deposits expanded by 8.2 percent) and forex deposits of legal entities (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) moved down 3.7 percent when expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex deposits of resident legal entities contracted by 4.0 percent),” the BNR informs.