BNR: International reserves go up in September to 33,299 million euro

On September 30, 2016, the National Bank of Romania’s (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 33,299 million, compared to EUR 32,968 million on August 31, 2016, the National Bank of Romania informs in a press release.

In September 2016, the following flows took place: EUR 735 million inflows representing inflows into the European Commission’s account (EUR 573 million), changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance a.s.o.; EUR 404 million outflows representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt a.s.o..

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tones. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 3,957 million.

The international reserves of Romania (foreign currencies and gold) on September 30, 2016 stood at EUR 37,256 million, compared to EUR 36,898 million on August 31, 2016.

During the month of October 2016, the payments due on public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to approximately EUR 277 million.