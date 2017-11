BNR launches coin dedicated to 160 years since introduction of public lighting on lamp oil in Bucharest

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch into the numismatic circuit, on November 20, 2017, a coin made of tombac dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the introduction of public lighting on lamp oil in Bucharest.

The coin will have a nominal value of 1 leu, it will have a round, rectangular shape, a diameter of 37 millimeters and a weight of 23.5 grams.

The obverse of the coin presents a Bucharest period snapshot, the inscription in circle arch “ROMANIA,” the coat of arms of Romania, the nominal value “1 Leu” and the issue year “2017”.

The reverse of the coin shows a period image of the Filaret Train Station, the inscriptions “INTRODUCTION OF PUBLIC LIGHTING ON LAMP OIL IN BUCHAREST” and “160 YEARS”.

The copper tombac coins, packed in transparent methacrylate capsules, will be accompanied by presentation brochures written in Romanian, English and French. The brochures include the certificate of authenticity of the issue, which contains the signatures of the BNR governor and the central cashier.

The issue for this issue is 250 coins of copper tombac. The selling price, excluding VAT, including the presentation brochure, is 100 lei.

The BNR states that the coins dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the introduction of public lighting on oil lamp in Bucharest have circulatory power in Romania. The launch of these coins will be made through the BNR regional branches in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Iasi and Timis.