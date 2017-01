BNR: Non-government loans go down 0.2pct in December 2016

The non-government loans went down 0.2 percent in December from the previous month, to RON 220,091.3 million, reads a press release the National Bank of Romania (BNR) issued on Wednesday.

“At end-December 2016, non-government loans granted by credit institutions went down 0.2 percent (down 0.5 percent in real terms) from November 2016 to RON 220,091.3 million. RON-denominated loans expanded 0.4 percent (0.1 percent in real terms), whereas foreign currency-denominated loans shrank 1.1 percent when expressed in RON and 1.6 percent when expressed in EUR,” the BNR mentions.

At end-December 2016, non-government loans went up 1.2 percent (1.8 percent in real terms) year on year, on the back of the 14.3 percent increase in RON-denominated loans (15.0 percent in real terms) and the 12.2 percent decline in foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, forex loans dropped 12.5 percent).

According to the BNR, Government credit contracted by 0.3 percent in December 2016 from a month earlier, to RON 93,273.6 million. At end-December 2016, government credit advanced 4.1 percent (4.6 percent in real terms) from the same year-ago period.