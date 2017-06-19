BNR puts into circulation coins to mark 10 years since Romania’s accession to the EU

Pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as of 19 June 2017, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation a set of three coins (gold, silver and copper-plated tombac) and a brass collector coin for numismatic purposes, along with a brass commemorative circulation coin, dedicated to the anniversary of 10 years since Romania’s accession to the European Union, a press release of the Central Bank informs.

The gold, silver, copper-plated tombac coins and the brass collector coin are individually housed in transparent plastic capsules. The sets of three coins are accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue in Romanian, English and French. Each leaflet comes with a certificate of authenticity bearing the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The selling prices of the set of three coins and of the brass collector coin are:

– lei 2,100.00, VAT excluded, per set of three coins (made of gold, silver and copper-plated tombac), including the leaflet;

– lei 10.00, VAT excluded, for the brass collector coin, with face value of bani 50.

The gold, silver and copper-plated tombac coins, the brass collector coins and the brass commemorative circulation coins, dedicated to the anniversary of 10 years since Romania’s accession to the European Union, are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The sets of three coins and the brass collector coins dedicated to the anniversary of 10 years since Romania’s accession to the European Union will be put into circulation through the branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara, BNR release further maintains.

The brass commemorative circulation coins dedicated to anniversary of 10 years since Romania’s accession to the European Union will be put into circulation through the branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timişoara, when making cash payments to credit institutions/the State Treasury.