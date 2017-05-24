BNS’s Costin: Uniform public pay law remains uniform only in its title

Leader of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) Dumitru Costin stated on Wednesday in Galati that the uniform public pay law of the budget sector remains uniform only in its title, giving the fact that it created major complaints almost in all areas of activity.

“Complaints are almost in all areas of activity. As an observation on the content, which I have sent from the start to all parliamentary groups and all political leaders whom I had discussed with, unfortunately this law remains uniform only in the title. All balances, all assessments, all intersectorial connections that have been created almost ten years ago when, under the assessment of a body of experts of the World Bank all the professional and trade unions in the public area worked thoroughly to draw up a uniform wage table, that would make the connection and correctly date employees from various areas of public-paid activity, are rising question marks regarding the quality of this normative act,” Costin stated.

The union leader mentioned that major complaints in respect to the uniform public pay law are also in culture – regarding libraries, theaters (except actors), opera theaters, operetta and ballet, but also in justice, especially on the level of the National Administration of Penitentiaries and probation counselors, where approximately only 400 persons are monitoring no less than 70,000 former convicts.

According to him, major complaints are in agriculture also, namely the personnel handling the seed certification, but especially in the local administration.

Dumitru Costin also said that a big question mark rises also over the uniform public pay law’s sustainability.

He mentioned what will be the first steps that the BNS will take.

“If the law is to leave Parliament with errors of construction, legislative philosophy, breaches of principles such as equal labour equally paid, a certain type of reaction will consist of a judicial demarche to the Constitutional Court and the President of the country in order to resent it in Parliament. Depending on how the objectives laid out by the trade unions were fulfilled, we will determine whether people will go out or not in an organized manner to protest,” Costin mentioned.