Bogdan Diaconu: PRU will easily fulfill the electoral threshold. Ponta, the most realistic option for the PM

President of the United Romania Party (PRU), Bogdan Diaconu, claims that the party he represents will “easily” fulfill the 5% electoral threshold at the parliamentary elections of December 11.

The United Romania Party will fulfill the 5% electoral threshold and it will get a high enough score to allow us to determine the future of Romania and of Romanians, according to the values we promote and upon which we’ve already won the trust and we’ll get the Romanians’ vote on December 11” has recently stated the PRU leader.

He also speaks about the reasons for which PRU has decided to propose Victor Ponta for the PM position, stating that “there’s no time for experiences”.

Bogdan Diaconu also says that politicians shouldn’t talk about a new project of reviewing the Constitution as long as the referendum for the definition of the family will not be held.

“I believe that we cannot talk, or the political class hasn’t the right to talk about the restart of a reviewing process of the Constitution until we don’t have the referendum asked by 3 million Romanian people”, stated the PRU President.

“The United Romania Party will easily fulfill the 5% threshold and it will get a high enough score to allow us to determine the future of Romania and of Romanians, according to the values we promote and upon which we we’ve already won the trust and we’ll get the Romanians’ vote on December 11. PRU is a doctrine party, based on principles and ideas, and this is the main pillar on which we rely in this campaign. We are a nationalist party, a party which aims to defend the interests of Romania and of Romanians and to strengthen as much as possible our cultural and economic identity in the world” stated Bogdan Diaconu in an interview for Agerpres.

“I saw there are a lot of polls flowing into the market, some of them already place us around the 5% threshold. But we believe that we’ll get a higher score, a score that will allow us to influence, to determine the Romanians’ life after December 11.”

“We are the only party in Romania who publically announced the nominalization for the PM position, the proposals for the future ministers, as well as the government program. We are willing to enter in a construction, in the negotiation in order to build a future parliamentary majority, with those parties who will accept to take over the measures proposed by PRU to the Romanians in this electoral campaign and with the objective of removing Dacan Ciolos from the Victoria Palace.

We cannot have any dialogue with those supporting Dacian Ciolos. We cannot have an agreements or alliances with those who are controlled by George Soros” also said the PRU leader.

“We’ll try to convince our dialogue partners, our negotiation partners, in order to form a parliamentary majority, that Victor Ponta is the most appropriate name to come back as the head of the Romanian Government. We don’t have time for experiences, and Mr. Victor Ponta has shown, in the period in which he governed, that he had a national government in which he placed the Romanians’ interests on the first place”, underlined Diaconu.

How Diaconu sees political leaders

“Klaus Iohannis – in a word, I think Romanian have described him: The Silent; Dacian Ciolos – the cunning; Alina Gorghiu – she is a lady, I cannot describe her; Liviu Dragnea – a reliable person; Traian Basescu – the shark; Victor Ponta – the best Prime-Minister of Romania; Elena Udrea – she’s a lady, I’ll not refer to her; Vasile Blaga – I think his nickname is well known and it fits to him: the Bulldog; Ion Iliescu – the former President of Romania; Mircea Ionescu Quintus – all due respect; Crin Antonescu – probably the best orator that the Romanian politics had after the Revolution onwards; Adrian Nastase – probably the most powerful statesman that Romania had after the Revolution; Nicusor Dan – neicusor ban (Mr. Money – e.n.); Kelemen Hunor – the UDMR President.

PRU proposes tax and criminal amnesty

United Romania Party (PRU) proposes tax amnesty and the criminal amnesty in the electoral program. These measures would help the recovery of some important prejudices, but those who have committed acts of violence or who have endangered the national security will not benefit from them.

The electoral campaign for the parliamentary elections of December 11 proposes all the kinds of strategies to attract voters. Some of them are totally incredible, considering the approached electoral promises.

The leaders of the United Romania Party announce that “4,000,000 Romanian people are involved in criminal cases”, which prevents “the economic development of the entire country and of the business environment”, writes EvZ.

PRU proposes the establishment of the tax and criminal amnesty. In the vision of the party, financial prejudices will be recovered in installments, over a period of 10 years, while those who are criminally sentenced will be forgiven, excepting those who have committed acts of violence or who have endangered the national security.