Bogdan Matei , new Sales Manager for Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia

Bogdan Matei is the new Sales Manager for Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, the two supplying companies held by the Enel group in Romania.

“I’d like to welcome Bogdan Matei in our team and I wish him a lot of success in his new role. Bogdan is an experienced sales executive, and his knowledge is a real benefit for the company”, stated Michele Grassi, General Manager at Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia.

In his position of Sales Manager at Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, Bogdan Matei will be in charge both with the direct and indirect sales activity for the two supplying companies of the Enel group, and with the Enel points, thus coordinating a team of 150 people.

The two companies have a base of 2.7 million customers and they are supplying electricity services for 10 counties in Romania, namely Timiş, Arad, Hunedoara, Caraş-Severin, Călăraşi, Ialomiţa, Tulcea, Constanţa, Ilfov, Giurgiu and Bucharest. Moreover, Enel Energie has also started its expansion in other areas; in March, the first Enel sales point was opened in Cluj-Napoca.

Bogdan Matei has a wide experience in retail and direct sales, acquired in companies like Provident, Vodafone Romania, UTI Construction & Facility Management, Germanos Telecom Romania and Golden Pages Romania.

He graduated the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and he holds an MBA from Kennesaw University of Atlanta.

Being present on the Romanian market since 2005, Enel currently is the most important private investor in energy, operating in the distribution and supply of electricity sectors, as well as in the production of electricity from renewable sources. Enel has over 3,100 employees in Romania, providing services for 2.7 million customers and covering almost a third of the local distribution market. Enel continues to develop an investment program to improve the quality of the services, the network modernization and the local implementation of the environmental standards of the Enel group.