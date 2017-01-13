Bogdan Nicolae Stan replaces Dragos Doros at ANAF’s leadership

Bogdan Nicolae Stan is the new Chairman of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), according to a decision of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, published on Friday in the Official Journal of Romania.

“Starting with the date when the decision comes into force, Bogdan Nicolae Stan is appointed as Chairman, acting as State Secretary of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration,” the quoted decision mentions.

Bogdan Nicolae Stan takes the office of Dragos Doros, who was replaced from office on demand. The decision of removing him from office was also published in the Official Journal of Romania.