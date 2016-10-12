Bogdan Nitu is the new manager of the UPC Romania Business division

Starting from October 2016, Bogdan Nitu will join the UPC Romania team as the UPC Business division Manager.

Bogdan Nitu has a solid experience of almost 20 years in management and business strategy positions within famous brands like Orange, Philips, Pipelife, Sunlight Systems, Superlit. Bogdan has started his career in sales, subsequently advancing in top management positions, coordinating the entire commercial, financial, marketing, production, quality, logistics and HR activity, in various industries and fields of activity such as telecom, constructions, infrastructure projects, electric materials and industrial technological equipment.

“I like challenges, especially in a very competitive market such as the telecom. I a man of results and I believe in the team I work with and in the power of having success through people”, stated Bogdan Nitu, UPC Business – UPC Romania Manager.

“We’re glad that Bogdan has joined UPC team. I am sure his wide experience in the field and his strategic view will be important assets that will contribute to the development of the UPC Business division, in order to fulfill our growth objectives”, stated Robert Redeleanu, CEO at UPC Romania & UPC Hungary.

UPC Business provides complex communications solutions for the companies wishing stable high speed connections, in several localities in the country or in several headquarters in the same city. The network covers the most important Romanian cities, including Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Constanta and Iasi. The UPC Business Portfolio covers all the market segments, from small and medium enterprises to national and multinational companies. The communications solutions address also to the specific market verticals, such as: banking, transportation, distribution and logistics, education or public administration. Through the permanently improved infrastructure, the company can develop virtual private networks, intranet and extranet systems, private telephony networks, videoconferences, video monitoring.

UPC Business is always adding in its portfolio products and services needed by the business sector, including the most recent ones: structured cabling, audioconference, digital signature, Active Play TV and Cloud TV.

The UPC Business division is present in 12 European countries: Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

UPC Romania, one of the most important telecommunications companies on the local market, is the leader in innovation in technology. The company provides television services (digital, satellite and analogical television), broadband Internet and telephony in approx. 300 localities. Digital services provided by UPC Romania connect the 1,245,200 customers to the digital universe and provide them with amazing experiences. The UPC premieres on the Romanian market also include launching the digital television, the HD, DVR, 3D technologies and the high speed internet, Fiber Power 200 Mbps. UPC Romania is affiliated to Liberty Global, plc.