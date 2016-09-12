Bogdan Olteanu’s parents, mother-in-law and ex-wife subpoenaed by DNA

Former National Bank of Romania (BNR) Deputy Governor Bogdan Olteanu’s parents and ex-wife were subpoenaed by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday. Olteanu is not allowed to talk to his parents. They made no statements.

Bogdan Olteanu’s mother-in-law was summoned for hearings at the DNA too.

“They have this right, according to the Penal Procedure Code. I believe, and I am glad, that the criminal prosecution bodies have issued these subpoenas very rapidly, the more so since Bogdan Olteanu is not allowed to contact his parents. Any aspect concerning the Olteanu family’s financial situation is certainly provable. Being relatives, they have the option to refrain from making statements. You think it is easy for an elderly parent to give statements in a case in which their son is accused? Believe me, it’s not! They are 70 years old, they are respectable people,” stated Florin Dulgheru, Bogdan Olteanu’s lawyer.

After placing the former BNR Deputy Governor under house arrest, the Supreme Court also decided that he should not be allowed to contact his parents.

High Court of Justice magistrates decided that Bogdan Olteanu should be placed under house arrest in the case in which he is accused of allegedly receiving 1 million Euros from businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu in return for interceding with Government members in order to secure Liviu Mihaiu’s appointment as Danube Delta Governor.