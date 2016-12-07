Bomb squad technicians’ intervene to remove suspicious package near Serbian Ambassador’s residence

A suspicious package was signaled near the residence of the Serbian Ambassador in Bucharest on Wednesday, but after the intervention of the bomb squad’s technicians the box was deemed harmless, as it only contained papers.

“It is a notification regarding a box found near a parked vehicle in the proximity of the Serbian Ambassador’s residence, in the area of Eremia Grigorescu street. Verifications were made by the bomb squad department and no suspicion was confirmed, it was a package full of papers”, the spokeperson of the Bucharest Police, Bogdan Ghebaur, stated to Agerpres.

He has specified that the notification was made by the Embassy.