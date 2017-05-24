Bookfest 2017 kicks off: One million books, 400 events, Sweden – Honorary Guest

About 400 events – book launches, children’s activities, shows, plays and concerts – will be held at the 12th edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair, which opened on Wednesday in Bucharest at Romexpo’s C1, C2, C4 and C5 pavilions and lasts until Sunday.

Anneli Lindhal Kenny (photo), ambassador of Sweden (Honorary Guest at this edition), Tamar Samash, Ambassador of Israel (Honorary Guest at Bookfest 2016) and Hans Klemm, ambassador of the United States of America (due to be Honorary Guest at Bookfest 2018), were present at the opening ceremony.

The event was also attended by the presidential advisor, Sergiu Nistor, who conferred for the second consecutive time the High Patronage of the President of Romania for the Bookfest International Fair, the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Culture, Irina Cajal, and Grigore Arsene, the President of the Romanian Publishers Association (AER), the organiser of the event.

Well known writers, such as Gabriel Liiceanu, Andrei Plesu and Mircea Cartarescu, Gabriela Adamesteanu, Lucian Dan Teodorovici , Florin Iaru, Nicolae Breban, Radu Paraschivescu, Nicolae Manolescu, Cornel Ungureanu, Mircea Mihaies will launch books. During the five days of the Fair, some of the most well-known and appreciated journalists will introduce books at Bookfest, alongside Attorney General Augustin Lazar and former Deputy Prime Minister Vasile Dancu.

Children will be spoiled at the 2017 Bookfest edition, the participating publishing houses preparing for them for a number of surprises, contests, scientific workshops, asphalt drawings, or theater plays.

Sweden, the honorary guest of this year’s edition of the Fair participates with the slogan “Sweden: Creating Stories” and it will have its stall located in C4 Pavilion.

Sweden’s guests to Bookfest are book illustrators and children’s books writers Stina Wirsen and Marten Sanden, poetesses Athena Farrokhzad and Cecilia Hansson, writers Majgull Axelsson and Aris Fioretos, as well as editor Jacob Dalborg, general manager of Bonnierförlagsgrupp, one of the most important publishing houses trusts in the world, Johannes Klenell, editor of one of the oldest European comics magazine in the world, ‘Galago’, and Romanian-born Pioneer Press editor, cultural manager and illustrator, Arina Stoenescu.

According to the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest, the Swedish exhibition “Where are children growing” will be inaugurated and a children’s workshop entitled “Respect for Diversity” will take place on Wednesday, at 15:00 hrs; the “Swedish Crime Scenes” exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday, at 17:00 hrs and also an event will be held on the mysteries of the success of Nordic Noir literature, led by Virginia Costeschi as host and helped by Andreea Chebac and George Arion, Crime Scene Press editor.

At the same time, publishers and authors interested in seeing the works published in Swedish could learn more about the translation support strategies in Romania and Sweden during an event that was held on the very first day from 16:00 hrs in Sweden’s stall attended by Bogdan Popescu, director of the the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) Book Centre, and Mihai Leontescu, Projects and Communication Officer at the Swedish Embassy.

Event of the editorial industry with a significant international dimension, the Bookfest International Book Fair, is organized by the Romanian Publishers’ Association, under the aegis of the Romanian Publishers Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and National Identity.

Photo: Agerpres