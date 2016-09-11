Border Police grab 20 Afro-Asian migrants at Romania-Hungary boundary

The Border Police have found during the night of Saturday to Sunday as many as 20 Afro-Asian nationals: 12 Syrians, 7 Iraqis and one Iranian, most of them asylum seekers in Romania, who were trying to illegally cross the green border with Hungary.

“Following the activities covered by the Oradea Border Police Territorial Inspectorate, alongside the Arad County Gendarmes Inspectorate and the Arad County Police Inspectorate, (…) in the area of competence of the border crossing (S.P.F.) Turnu of the Arad County (western Romania) a group of migrants who intended to illegally cross the green frontier was seized (…) at rd 20 metres from the border,” the Romanian Border Police informs.

The said migrants are aged 2 to 36 years old, with 13 grown-ups and 7 children, most of them asylum seekers in Romania. When interrogated, they said they were intending to reach a Western Europe state.