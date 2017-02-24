Botond Szebeny , PostEurop: Cost structure, technology, new services development – magical cocktail for modernising Romanian post

Postal operators must accommodate the new trends, deriving from the expansion of the online environment and the Romanian Post can be more efficient by providing modern services whether it remains state-owned or it is privatized, declared Botond Szebény, Secretary General of the European Association of National Postal Operators (PostEurop), in an interview for the Agerpres National News Agency.

He considers that a postal operator must be efficient in terms of cost structure, technology, operations and at the same time, in the development of new services.

Even if in decline, the mailed traditional, paper letter will not disappear completely, with all the expansion of the online environment, because some people do not have Internet access or simply prefer to receive and send paper correspondence, believes the PostEurop representative.

“By talking to the General Manager (of the Posta Romana – ed. n.), Andrei Stanescu, I found out that there are lots of good ideas ahead to develop services and infrastructure, related to the area of electronic commerce. Of course that what applies here can be applied in other countries, given that a postal operator must be efficient in terms of cost structure, technology, operations and at the same time, in the development of new services. I believe that these represent a magical cocktail, if I may say so, in a word, modernisation, in order to get efficiency, diversification,” said Botond Szebény in the interview.

According to Botond Szebény, the “magical solution” is not reducing the number of employees, but “finding new products, identifying optimal solutions for these employees.” Top management need to “diversify products, to bring services into their infrastructure, which is the largest physical infrastructure in Europe.”

“We are pleased that this year, in Bucharest, the Romanian Post organizes the Plenary Assembly and considers it important for PostEurop to come to this region. Romanian Post is member of the managers’ board (…) This provides the opportunity for the Plenary Assembly to discuss about all the challenges, including e-commerce and new issues such as value added tax or customs procedures,” concluded Botond Szebeny.