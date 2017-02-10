Botosani County becomes Romania’s coldest county as temperature drops to minus 26.4 degrees Celsius

Temperatures on Friday morning dropped to minus 21.2 degrees Celsius at 07:00hrs, local, in the northeastern county of Botosani, according to data provided by the Botosani Weather Station weatherman Stefana Cuciureanu.

Soil temperature dropped to minus 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Cuciureanu said the latest temperatures on Friday morning in Botosani make the county the coldest in Romania.

At the same time, Friday morning’s temperatures is a record low for this winter in Botosani, as it is lower than the previous lowest minus 16.1 degrees Celsius recorded on January 10 2017.