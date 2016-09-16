Brandathlon 2016 – the enthusiastic brand competition

The 6th edition of “The Most Promising Romanian brand» becomes «Brandathlon”. The cool brands triathlon includes three tests – registration, judging and the prize award. The stake is the branding project that worth 10,000 euros, for the most attractive and promising enrolled project.

Brandathlon is a platform in which the entrepreneurs can do networking, train on different fields and learn about the role of brand in their business evolution. Brandathlon is about the sustained effort in the last 6 years of the INOVEO team to give the entrepreneurs the opportunity to experiment on their own brand, the advantages given by a full program of branding in the category in which it operates, over the competition and, not ultimately, the image created in the consumers’ minds.

Among the jury members that are already confirmed are: Niels Schnecker – Financial Consultant, Andreea Bonis – Marketing coach, Nicu Dendiu – Entrepreneur, Lucian Ionita – Communication Trainer, Roxana Iancu – Marketing Manager and Dochita Zenoveiov – Brand Innovator. Their expertise in advertising, marketing, finance, television, entrepreneurship gives an overview on the potential development of the brands.

“The evolution of the domestic economy depends on how well articulated are the Romanian brands in a very competitive global market. Brandathlon is the starting line. The entrepreneurs are attending for networking, for information, for knowledge and for the grand prize,” said Dochita Zenoveiov, Brand Innovator.