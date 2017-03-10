Break between Victor Ponta and Liviu Dragnea is irreversible. Ex-Premier: I’m not getting along with Dragnea, he has a more personal leadership style

*“If a measure is good, it belongs to PSD; if a measure is bad, it belongs to the Government”

After announcing he has filed his undated resignation from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Lower Chamber lawmaker Victor Ponta nuanced his stance on Wednesday evening on RomaniaTV private broadcaster. He stated he does not get along with PSD President Liviu Dragnea for several reasons, with there being a difference in leadership styles too, the current PSD leader having a “more personal” leadership style which leads to situations in which the party takes credit for the good measures while the bad measures are blamed on the Government, something that affects the efficiency of governance.

“If I have some personal problem with Mr Dragnea, that’s strictly our problem, it concerns nobody else, it’s a personal matter. (…) I have no anger, only gratitude and love for the members of PSD. I’m not getting along with Mr Dragnea, but this is strictly our personal problem,” the ex-Premier said.

He stated he will never criticise PSD and he would join no other party if he were to leave PSD, explaining that his recent attitude stems from the fact that he has a certain political experience that gives him “the right to say some things.” Ponta pointed out that this is the source of his disagreement with Liviu Dragnea, because some things worry him and have become “obsessions” for him, such as the attitude toward foreign policy, prosecutors’ abuses, but also the act of governing.

“I really want social measures adopted and I praise the current Government for the social measures, but I’ve learned something else too: we cannot distribute what we are yet to have. (…) I fear, and really I don’t want this to happen, that we are now distributing what we don’t have,” Ponta said.

The ex-Premier added that his and Liviu Dragnea’s leadership styles “are different.” “I, for instance, took no political decision without consulting at least Liviu Dragnea, who was executive president, but we consulted each other, we called up two others, five others, we also asked Adrian Nastase, a vice president, other ministers, we talked with Tariceanu. Mr Dragnea has a more personal leadership style,” Ponta explained.

The lawmaker gave the party’s current internal situation as an example, one in which the party takes credit for the good measures, while the Government takes the blame for the bad measures.

“You can’t govern with ministers appointed by someone else, who listen to someone else, with measures that the party announces, if they are good, but Grindeanu takes responsibility for if they are bad, as happened with OUG 13. That was on Grindeanu, because it was bad. The hikes are on PSD. It’s something that has to do with efficiency,” the ex-Premier said.

On Wednesday, ex-Premier Victor Ponta announced he will resign from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and will send an undated resignation letter to party president Liviu Dragnea, stating he cannot remain silent “about things” he knows and watches “with concern.” Following the ex-Premier’s announcement, Liviu Dragnea stated he will not activate the resignation and hopes Ponta would get over his anger.

“Last year I was rather closer to Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin”

The ex-Premier also claimed that the fact he does not get along with the PSD President is a strictly personal matter, adding that he is not willing to give up on voicing his opinions. He added that in 2016, when he had no rapport with the Social Democrats’ leadership, he was rather close to ALDE leaders Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin.

On Wednesday evening, in a statement for RomaniaTV, Ponta opined that the ruling coalition will not break.

“I don’t know exactly what the speculations are, I don’t believe any coalition will break, nor do I want any coalition to break. I would like the current coalition to be successful, because last year, even though I basically had no kind of involvement, no office, no rapport with the PSD leadership, I was rather close to Mr Tariceanu and Mr Daniel Constantin, I took part in the two elections campaigns, because my PSD colleagues invited me. I campaigned. I suspect I convinced a number of people to vote for PSD-ALDE and I want the coalition to be successful. I don’t think and you can’t suspect me, no matter how bad I may be, of wanting Mr Iohannis and PNL to win. I remind you that last year, when nobody was criticising Mr Iohannis and the technocratic Government, I – and the press – did my duty to criticise them when they were doing mistakes,” the ex-Premier said.

He claimed that he will never say anything bad about PSD, but, from the standpoint of his experience, he has the right to voice some things that concern society as a whole.

“You won’t hear from me – not one year, not ten years, not 50 years from now – anything bad about PSD. I was member of no other party, I came from no other party to PSD and, to be honest, if I’ll no longer be PSD member I’ll certainly not leave for another party. What I’ve gained during these years of politicking and from the offices I held with the support of PSD and of the people who voted for PSD is an experience, and the right to say some things that concern us all. If I have a personal problem with Mr Dragnea, this is strictly our problem, it concerns nobody else, it’s a strictly personal matter. If I say, based on experience, that there are some things that concern me – the fact that some changes are taking place in Europe and Romania remains the seventh wheel, and PSD, which now is no longer in the Opposition, has no kind of position on this issue… I led a Government, I was part of two other Governments – I really want social measures adopted and I praise the current Government for the social measures. But I’ve learned something else too: we cannot distribute what we are yet to have. Economically, we must go up, like we did in 2012-2015, must have a surplus and use the surplus for salaries, pensions, investments. I fear, and really I don’t want this to happen, that we are now distributing what we don’t have,” the ex-Premier argued.

Ponta also talked about the parliamentary debate on the declaration proposed by Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

“Mr Tariceanu proposed that Parliament should adopt a resolution concerning the stances adopted by Mr Iohannis and some prosecutors and the CCR decision. I waited around one hour to see what PSD’s stance is. I haven’t seen it. And so I said: let’s not say anything because a conflict would appear again. (…) I have no anger, only gratitude and love for the members of PSD. I’m not getting along with Mr Dragnea, but this is strictly our personal problem and I’m not willing to give up this unique thing I have, namely expressing some opinions on the lives of all of us,” Ponta added.

In what concerns his relationship with Liviu Dragnea, he explained that their leadership styles are different, adding that while he led the party he took no political decision without consulting other Social Democrat politicians, including the current president of PSD.

“I took no political decision without consulting at least Liviu Dragnea, who was executive president. But when we consulted each other, we called up two others, five others, we also asked Adrian Nastase, the vice presidents, other ministers, we also talked with Tariceanu. Mr Dragnea has a more personal leadership style. In fact, I believe that the anger of the people around Mr Dragnea – because I saw that today they were very preoccupied with me leaving the party as soon as possible – had to do with the fact that I told him a truth on the evening of December 11, that he must be Prime Minister, that a Government shouldn’t appear at the party and another Government at the Government. It wasn’t possible, and not because of Mr Dragnea’s fault or mine. Now, if Mr Grindeanu is Prime Minister and he has the responsibility, you can’t govern with ministers appointed by someone else, who listen to someone else, with measures that the party announces, if they are good, but Grindeanu takes responsibility for if they are bad. As happened with OUG 13. (…) I want the Government to be efficient. Then the PSD will do fine too, ALDE too, me too, as Romanian citizen, the people in Chisinau too,” Victor Ponta conclude.