Brexit: One Year After

A year has passed since the referendum that took place in the United Kingdom on 23 June 2016, a referendum on whether to remain “in” or get “out” of the European Union. As known, the result – a narrow majority for the “out” camp, among an electorate drugged with slogans about independence (?!?) and the recovery of sovereignty or about putting a drastic stop to the EU’s exploitation of the UK or especially about the control of immigration and the recovery of identity – had and has consequences on both sides, many of them unforeseen by those who planned this democratic consultation.

In the UK, on one hand, almost immediately after the result of last year’s referendum was announced, also announced was a probable new referendum on the independence of Scotland and its accession to the EU, in Northern Ireland frequent talk started about the opportuneness of unification – hence the issue of breaking down the state, of the emergence of a “Little England,” was raised. On the other hand, Theresa May’s conservative Government, out of the desire to proceed with a “hard Brexit,” in other words negotiations with the EU that would keep the United Kingdom’s advantage in what concerns its presence in the community bloc understood as a free market, but without recognising the labour force’s freedom of movement, and similarly firmness in what concerns the financial compensations owed for abandoning the organisation, resorted to snap elections (8 June 2017) in order to consolidate its political position. An eminently mistaken calculus, because the electorate, especially the young one, awakened from the narcotic effect of the pro-Brexit electoral campaign – energetically and manipulatively carried out by EU’s opponents and the Eurosceptics – went to the ballot boxes in massive numbers.

May lost her majority and barely managed to form a new Government. Similarly, Brexit’s economic effects started to be clearly foreseen in the short- and medium-term, so that British public opinion is now wondering about the wisdom of holding the June 2016 referendum and about the validity of its result. Books investigating this matter have been published lately, among which we mention: K.A. Armstrong, Brexit Time: Leaving the EU: Why, How and When? (the author teaches European legislation at the University of Cambridge, and his Sunday tweet is illustrative for the orientation of his book: “So now everyone’s agreed EU migrants aren’t bad and that we want open trade with the EU, why the hell is the UK leaving the EU?”); Tim Shipman, All Out War – The Whole Story of How Brexit Sank the British Political Class, the title needs no further explanations about the content, the author being a political editor at ‘The Sunday Times’; Harold D. Clarke, Brexit – Why Britain Voted to Leave European Union – the author is professor at the University of Dallas (U.S.) and analyses the data on the orientation of the British electorate, concluding that the issue of immigration and the sentiment that the UK no longer controls its own economy explains the vote at the referendum. An ever-growing number of those who today measure Brexit’s future dimension for the United Kingdom are expressing doubts that the decision taken back then was wise. It’s just that “Brexit means Brexit,” meaning that the will of the majority must be respected, even though things have changed in the meantime. A partisan of Brexit – Dominic Cummings – writes the following on his blog: “As we ponder the future of the UK-EU relationship shaped amid the farce of modern Whitehall, we should think hard about/…/: how a small group of people can make a huge breakthrough with little money but the right structure, the right ways of thinking, and the right motives. Those of us outside the political system thinking ‘we know we can do so much better than this but HOW can we break through the bullshit?’ need to change our perspective and gain 80 IQ points.” Hence, moving forward but with vision, organising, in order to build, at small costs, a giant leap forward. The author of those lines is not as confident about the solution, even though he offers convincing examples.

Another Brexit partisan, the great strategist J. Lindley-French, wrote the other days on his blog the following things, hence taking into account both the will expressed at the referendum but also what happened over the last year, which has put the UK to the test: “Brexit is a defining moment for both Britain and the EU. /…/ The result of the June 2016 Brexit referendum must be respected for what it was; a democratic, legitimate vote. /…/ If British leaders do not recognize the vital importance of the EU to Britain, and Britain’s vital role in helping to keep Europe safe, stable and secure, then the Little Britain about which I warned in my 2015 book will have become reality. Like it or no, Britain has always had a special place IN the EU. And, if both sides are to agree an equitable Brexit deal in the interests of all then Britain must be accorded a special relationship WITH the EU. For Britain that will demand pragmatism, supporting the EU budget, and accepting some compromise on sovereignty. Absolute sovereignty is enjoyed by no state.”

But there are also others with notoriety and media impact in the UK who are thinking about this issue, especially following the European Council summit (Theresa May attended but most of the EU issues were discussed without her). One of them is Gideon Rachman, foreign affairs commentator for ‘Financial Times.’ In a recent editorial, published after last week’s EU Summit, he pointed out that the EU conveyed the message that it will deal, with efficiency and pragmatism, with the United Kingdom’s EU exit negotiations, but that there were also voices – such as European Commission President D. Tusk, or the Premier of Ireland – who “have begun to toy publicly with the idea that Britain might not leave the EU at all.” They allegedly foreshadow a trend among “the 27” to keep the UK in the EU, against the backdrop of obvious post-Brexit disharmony “the division between a newly confident and assertive France and a group of countries in eastern Europe, led by Poland, that feel they are being unfairly treated.”

Of course, there is also the strong current led by European Council President Jean Claude Juncker, who “does not seem eager to leave the door ajar.” In his final note after this snapshot of the EU at the recent Summit in Brussels, the commentator decries the fact that Theresa May did not respond to the openings offered, wondering: “the beleaguered Mrs May has done nothing to suggest that Britain has any intention of rethinking the principle of Brexit. But, then again, will she still be prime minister in two years’ time?”

The reader’s comments on this analysis were split between “Brexit as an end in itself is pointless. Stop this madness. Let’s stay” or “Britain should join USA and become a state in USA. Britain has historically, culturally, language and politically been closer to USA than it ever has been to the European continental states” and “The EU should simply lay out the terms of UK exit from the EU and any trading terms in the future they are prepared to accept, if any at all, and eliminate any further wasting of time on negotiating. The UK can take it or leave it but they are leaving.” Accusations brought to the commentator for his “soft Euroscepticism” – otherwise professed with a lot of skill and subtlety – were not absent either.

Brexit’s evolution a year after it came to be shows that, on one hand, in the UK the “hard” concept of implementing it is being abandoned and a pragmatic attitude is being adopted in the face of its consequences – with the upholding of vital links – free trade and common defence –, but also that the hope of successfully overcoming the difficulties inherent to an act of such scale is coming to light. Its abandonment cannot be ruled out however, if “the 27” agree on this issue, the political “field” in the United Kingdom appearing to be somewhat permissive, as the recent parliamentary elections (June 8) proved.