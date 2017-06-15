British Defence Secretary Fallon in Bucharest: I underscore firm commitment to Romania against Russia’s continued aggression

The UK underscores the firm commitment to Romania in the context of Russia’s continued aggression, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon stated on Thursday in Bucharest at a meeting with his Romanian counterpart.

Michael Fallon gave a joint press statement with Gabriel Les at the National Defence Ministry (MApN) headquarters.

Fallon added that the UK remains involved in the security actions in Europe, even if it leaves the European Union.

First of all, he said, against Russia’s continued aggression I want to underscore the firm commitment to this great nation, both in words and in deeds. He added that he has seen Russia’s aggression increasing, over the past three years, from the illegal annexation of Crimea, to the involvement in Eastern Ukraine, getting Russian propaganda mingling in democratic processes in several countries and Russia’s continued aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean. Russia’s threat to NATO, especially on the Southern and Eastern Flanks increased, he said, adding that he was right to say at the NATO Summit in 2014, that NATO should reach agreement to create a response force which is a reality today.

The British official offered several details regarding the discussions he had with the Romanian defence minister.

Minister Les and I have spoken about our wish to endorse the NATO reform, said Fallon, adding that the Alliance should develop a 360-degree approach in order to be receptive to any threat from any direction, so it can be able to adapt and react fast, to fight back threats from both north and south.

Fallon went on to say that the bilateral efforts in this area will continue. Romania and the UK have agreed to strengthen their defence ties. In an increasingly black world, he said, we will stay together, prepare together and act together. Our air forces, as well as our navies, will continue to conduct joint training in order to strengthen our bilateral cooperation ties, he said.

Minister Les talked in his turn about the current UK-Romania partnership. “The Strategic Partnership between our countries is advancing at an excellent pace, in the current security context, with the challenges that manifest themselves in the geographical area of Romania,” he said.

Les added that “the British commitment represents a major contribution in the context of NATO insurance measures, as well as a pillar for strengthening NATO’s defense and deterrence posture.”

“We will continue our bilateral consultations, both through direct and ministerial contacts, as well as through the representation structures at the NATO general headquarters,” Les stated.