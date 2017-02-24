British diplomat: Romanians who came to our country massively contributed to economy and society

The Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the United Kingdom in Bucharest, Adam Sambrook (photo L), stated on Friday, that Romanians who came to his country contributed “massively” to his country’s economy and society.

Sambrook specified that the United Kingdom registered in the last years records of the migration waves that provoked pressures upon schools, infrastructure and salaries.

Immigrants also brought many benefits to the United Kingdom and, therefore, after Brexit, we would want further on to attract the best people who can study and work in the United Kingdom and, consequently, we should ensure a good management, said he. A big part of these people are Romanians. Currently, in the United Kingdom there are more citizens from Romania than citizens from Poland and other member states. Those who came to our country had a massive contribution to our economy, country and society which we do not want to lose. We were always interested of immigrants with very good skills, of those who come from Europe and always receive those immigrants like friends, the diplomat stated, during a debate on Brexit organised by the European Parliament’s Information Bureau in Bucharest.

He assured Romanians who live in the United Kingdom that their rights would be respected.

I know that many Romanians are worried of the rights of those who already live in the United Kingdom will enjoy in the future. Mrs Prime Minister (Theresa May – e.n.) said that the guarantee of the European citizens’ rights who live in the United Kingdom and mutual is wished. We want to ensure these rights. Mrs Prime Minister said that she wants to give people the safety they expect and we want to do this right now, Adam Sambrook said.

Birchall: Highly likely that UK’s exit from EU to occur during Romanian Presidency of EU Council

The Brexit case and the discussions on the future EU – the UK agreement will occupy a prominent place during the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, the actual exit of this state from the European Union being likely to occur during the Romanian mandate’ s exercise, declared on Friday, the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall.

She pointed out that Romania’s objective regarding the Brexit case is to manage this process in a “fair and predictable” way, as stipulated in the treaties of the Union, but also in agreement with our country’s national interests, as well as to maintain a privileged relationship, of partnership between the EU and the UK.

“From Romania’s point of view, we want to have a constructive role, respecting all principles agreed on at European level, including maintaining the unity and freedom and European values, which are absolutely crucial. Respecting the rights of Romanian citizens living, working or studying in Britain represents a priority for us. This topic is of great interest, especially for Romania and in all the discussions that we promote (…) this topic is dealt with very seriously, ” stated Birchall, in a debate about Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Regarding the preparations for Romania taking over, in the first semester of 2019, the presidency of the EU Council, the minister indicated that Bucharest is ahead in organizational terms.

“The organization of the presidency (…) is one of the most important country projects that Romania has, one of the most important actions of our foreign policy in all these years and a country project close to the importance of our country’s accession to NATO and the EU, ” added Ana Birchall.