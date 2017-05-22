BSEC Ministerial Meeting in Istanbul: Teodor Melescanu reconfirms in Istanbul, Romania’s commitment to consolidating regional security and stability

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Sunday the special meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Council of Ministers in Istanbul, where he reconfirmed Romania’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Black Sea states and to stepping up its contribution to the consolidation of long-term security and stability in the area, reads a press release from MAE.

According to the quoted source, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister talked about the need to increase the sectoral activities of the BSEC, in order to implement tangible projects meant to increase the connectivity between the Member States.

The Ministerial Meeting, organised in preparation for the Summit of Heads of State and Government of its Member States, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the BSEC establishment, has provided the opportunity to assess the progress in the Organisation’s activity, mentions the quoted source.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy appreciated that a more substantial interaction of the BSEC with the European Union is likely to contribute to boosting economic cooperation and regional projects in the Black Sea basin, the press release specifies.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs “stressed the importance of continuing the process of streamlining and reforming the Organisation on a consensual basis, in order to enhance its economic mission. He also mentioned the need to increase the sectoral activities of the BSEC, focusing on the implementation of tangible projects meant to increase connectivity between Member States in areas of common interest, impact and visibility across the region,” further reads the press release.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Melescanu had a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, as well as with the heads of delegations from Greece, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and with the BSEC Secretary General, Michael Christides.