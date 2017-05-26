Bucharest celebrates its world premiere since 160 years ago: The first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil

At the end of May, one of the world oil premieres will be celebrated in the Romanian Capital. There will be celebrated 160 years since Bucharest has the supremacy of being the first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil. The initiative belongs to the Prahovan authorities, who organize this year a wide program of events entitled “Prahova – 2017, World Capital of Oil”.

On May 31, 2017, Bucharest will host the event on the subject “1857 – Bucharest, the first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil”. The celebration of 160 years since the Capital was lit with lamp oil will be held in the old downtown of the municipality, being marked by unveiling a plate placed on the building “Hanu’ lui Manuc” and by symbolically lighting a lantern to remind of that moment.

The event is part of the wide series of events entitled “Prahova – 2017, World Capital of Oil”, given that this year, Prahova celebrates 160 years since the first oil refinery in the world was established, as well as 50 years since the “Oil and Gas” University of Ploiesti was founded – it is the sole Romanian university having this profile. To implement this program of events, a working group, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, Prahova County Council, Ploiesti City Hall, Oil and Gas University of Ploiesti, Prahova County Museum of Natural Sciences, OMV-Petrom, Petrotel-Lukoil, Conpet, Petrostar, “Mihai Viteazul” Historical and Cultural Society and “Constantin Stere” Foundation, agreed to monthly organize, until the end of the year, an event celebrating the “black gold”.

Thus, the event in May was decided to be organized in Bucharest, given that in 2017, Bucharest celebrates 160 years since it was lit with lamp oil, being the first city in the world where this happened. We mention that, 160 years ago, in Romania there were actually three world oil premiers: the first country in the world with an oil production officially registered in international statistics -275 tons; the first refinery in the world, built in Ploiesti and put into operation in the same year. Bucharest, the first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil on April 1, 1857. The construction of the first refinery equipped with modern facilities was started in Ploiesti in the winter of 1856 by Teodor Mehedinteanu. He managed to finalize the project one year later, when the gas factory went into operation, being transferred to his brother – Marin Mehedinteanu. The refinery’s equipment was ordered from Germany, and the entire oil distillery was built on an area of a few hectares.

The Mehedinteanu brothers had the opportunity to obtain by auction the concession for several years of the illumination with lamp gas of Bucharest, in 1857, respectively of Ploiesti, in 1860. Thus, Bucharest reached history books as the first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil. According to the historians, the lamp oil produced at the factory in Ploiesti was of a superior quality, with some incontestable qualities: it was colorless and odorless and it was burning with a bright flame of constant intensity and shape, without smoke and without leaving ashes or resinous compounds in wick. These important qualities of the product, as well as the offer of RON 335 per year for each lantern, actually excluded any competition, the other offers that proposed rape oil or walnut oil as fuel, bringing the costs to RON 600 per year.

The offer of the Mehedinteanu brothers was approved on October 8, 1856, and thus Bucharest was lit by 1000 lamps, of which 772 had already been used for rape oil lighting, and the rest were to be purchased from Austria. Although there were a number of difficulties related in particular to the adaptation of the old lamps, on April 1, 1857 – the date of the entry into force of the agreement for the Bucharest lighting, everything was ready. Once these lamps were implemented, a new craft appeared in Bucharest, the lamplighter; the lamplighters had to solve a demanding work, since they had to turn on and off the lights that were illuminating Bucharest every day.

Photos: www.juniorjobs.ro