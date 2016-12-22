Bucharest City to purchase 400 buses, 100 trolleys, and 100 trams

The municipal counselors of the Capital have adopted on Wednesday two decisions by which 400 buses, 100 trolleys, and 100 trams will be purchased.

Bucharest City Mayor Gabriela Firea has specified that the car fleet of Bucharest’s public transport operator RATB is “old”, and “is surpassed in moral and physical use”, and Bucharest people want new and good-performing buses and trams.

“We have very good specialists in mobility who have stated their point of view and have stated that we need further investments in the factory, as the RATB plant can produce trams, but at this point, lacks the technical capacity to do it. But, together, we will contribute in order for the URAC [RATB Repair Plant – Central Workshops] to benefit from the investments and produce Romanian trams. Likewise, we will also continue with the acquisitions until the point we can all affirm that we have accomplished our mandate to the Bucharest people, and public transport is a viable alternative”, Gabriela Firea stated within the meeting of the General Council of Bucharest City (CGMB).

She added that the purchase must be completed by other measures, such as: building dedicated bus lanes, building parking lots at the entrance of Bucharest and near subway stations, a more efficient collaboration with the Traffic, Local, Municipal and District Police, to streamline road traffic.

“These are measures taken in all the European capitals and proven to be efficient. We should not invent other solutions, because they already exist. We must only apply these ones, of course, taking care in having these procedures more transparent, the purchases be done through electronic methods, with no human intervention, no subjectivism,” Firea stated.

City counselor of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ciprian Ciucu announced that the Liberals will vote in favor of this purchase, taking into account that the renewal of car fleet is necessary. He mentioned that such a purchase must result from a strategy. In his opinion, a more important emphasis is placed on the buses, which are polluting.

According to the adopted decision, out of 400 buses, 320 are of the 12 meter length variety, 50 of the 10 meter variety, and 30 articulated buses of the 18 meter variety.

Both buses, as well as trolleys will be purchased on the basis of a multi-annual program, over a four year period, starting from 2017.

According to the second decision, Bucharest City Hall will purchase 100 trams, of which 90 will be medium size, 36 meters length and ten special two-way trams of 27 meters length, within a multi-annual program, over a four year period, starting from 2017.

In the case of both projects, the funding will be ensured by City Hall, and the necessary sums will be earmarked in the annual budgets of the Bucharest City Hall.