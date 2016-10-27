Bucharest Court approved the merger of USR with USB

Bucharest Court approved on Wednesday the request for merger by absorption of the Save Bucharest Union (USB) into the party Save Romania Union (USR), as well as the record of the amendment brought to the statute in the register of the political parties, according to Agerpres.

Nicusor Dan, the USR President, has announced that he submitted a new request to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), for the approval of the new party’s logo, attaching an official address from which it appears that Save Bucharest Union (USB) agrees that the logo in question will be used by USR.

On the other hand, judges have rejected the requests for intervention in the cause made by PSD and Nicoleta Petrut, who were against the merger of USR with USB.

The decision is not final and it can be subject of appeal.

On August 21, the congress for the merger between USB, USR and the Union for Codlea (UPC) was held in Bucharest.

“Central Electoral Bureau rejected the ‘triangle’ logo with which we requested to candidate in the parliamentary elections, applying the law that provides that a party is not allowed to use other party’s logo, the other party being USB. The law provides an exception, namely the exception of the case in which USB agrees USR to use the logo, and this is self-evident, since we requested the merger by absorption of USB through USR. Central Electoral Bureau judged in a very formalistic manner, appreciating that this written approval doesn’t exist. We argued in front of the court, saying that this approval exists by the merger itself – USB, through its congress, said that it transfers all its goods to USR – and because I countersigned the request to BEC as the USB President. The court will decide today. If this request will be rejected, we have another request by which we asked the same ‘triangle’, this time with an official paper signed by me, in which we state that USB agrees USR to use the symbol in the parliamentary elections. This is actually the object of today’s dispute. We’ll have an electoral logo either today, or by the decision that BEC will take. However, we’ll candidate in the elections in all Romania’s counties”, explained Nicusor Dan within a press conference.

USR announces parliamentary elections candidates

At the press conference organised in a coffee shop located close to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) headquarters, Nicusor Dan’s party revealed its lists of candidates in Bucharest and the names of those topping the lists filed by the party’s county branches for the December 11th parliamentary elections.

He said that he will be on the first position on the USR list for the parliamentary elections for the Lower Chamber, while the former European Funds Minister Cristian Ghinea will be on the second place. For the Senate, the list will be opened by the former Culture Minister Vlad Alexandrescu.USR Bucharest’s candidates for the Lower Chamber: Nicusor Dan, Cristian Ghinea.

The following members of the Ciolos Government are on the list of candidates: minister Cristian Ghinea (Bucharest), secretary of state Manuel Costescu (diaspora), secretary of state Ionut Mosteanu (Arges), aide Catalin Drula (Timis), secretary of state Dan Barna (Sibiu), aide Caludiu Nasui, Oana Vascan.

“Ninety percent of those we reached out to have joined USR. I want to thank them because they already made, several months ago, the effort to join the Ciolos Government. People who have careers, who made personal sacrifices to join the Government. I am very happy that they have joined USR. We want to change Romanian politics.

“We want to have a transparent government, we want to have honest people in the public office and to change the way in which politicians relate to citizens. We believe that the Ciolos Government has been an example in this direction. That’s why we want Dacian Ciolos to continue to be the Prime-Minister of Romania after the elections of December 11”, he said.

Nicusor Dan appreciated that the elections in December are more important than the previous elections, because “people finally have somebody to vote”.

“I don’t think it’s a secret anymore. Romania’s Prime-Minister after the elections in December, will be Dacian Ciolos or Liviu Dragnea. This is the option that Romanians have. (…) We believe that it would be a disaster to have Liviu Dragnea as Prime-Minister as a result of the elections. Not only that it would be shameful for Romania to be the only EU country led by a Prime-Minister having a criminal conviction, but – more important – because the national or the local PSD government is related to poverty. Look to the poorest counties in Romania and you will see there a local PSD government”, the USR leader appreciated.

He claimed that Liviu Dragnea is “the best example for this phenomenon”, because he led the poorest county in Romania, while “his wealth and his welfare continued to grow in parallel”.

“We have an option between having a Romania like Teleorman (editorial note: Liviu Dragnea’s county) and having a modern, European Romania. We have the option between poverty and a way to prosperity and normality in Romania”, Nicusor Dan stated.