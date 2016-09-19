Bucharest Court clerks stage spontaneous protest

Bucharest Court clerks took part in a spontaneous protest on Monday. Around 10.30 a.m., they stopped working in offices and courtrooms and went outside the building.

According to Romania TV, the clerks are mainly dissatisfied with the work conditions. They claim that in order to handle the volume of work a clerk has to sit at the office from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening, including over the weekend.

The Bucharest Court clerks’ protest lasted two hours on Monday. They will resort to the same form of protest in the following days too. Their initiative is also backed by clerks from other courts.