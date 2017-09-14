Bucharest Days kick off: The Capital celebrates 558 years since the attestation . An extraordinary concert held by soprano Angela Gheorghiu in the Constitution Square

This weekend, Bucharest will celebrate 558 years since the attestation. On this occasion, Bucharest Municipality has prepared several surprises: an exceptional concert by Angela Gheorghiu on September 15, IMapp Bucharest in the Constitution Square – one of the world’s largest multimedia 3D video mapping shows, and a Pink Martini concert.

The program of the Bucharest Days will continue during the weekend of September 16-17 with video mapping shows and rock concerts, also in the Constitution Square. Bucharest Municipality organizes through Creart, for the fourth year in a row, the 3D video mapping international contest – iMapp Bucharest, on September 16, 2017, in the Constitution Square.

Before the projections on the People’s House, starting at 17.30, the Romanian DJ Paul Damixie and Moonlight Breakfast music band will come on the stage, and then, starting at 21.00, there will be a Pink Martini concert, before the 3D video mapping contest.

A marathon concert by Vunk, Holograf, Voltaj, Delia & Band, a photo competition and an anti-bulling humanitarian campaign

The international photography and visual art competition stillMapp Bucharest 2017 is part of the iMapp Bucharest event, aiming to promote interaction between local culture and the communities of Romanian and international artists, addressing the residents of any country in the European Union. At the same time, Asociatia Parintilor Isteti (API) draws attention, at iMapp Bucharest, on the risks caused by bullying, through a projection on the façade of the People’s House.

Also at iMapp Bucharest, the world’s most important photojournalism exhibition will present the winners of the 2017 edition through a premiere projection displayed on the People’s House.

Also in the Constitution Square, on Sunday, September 17, starting at 18.00, there will be held a marathon concert by Irina Rimes, The Motans, Vunk, Holograf, Voltaj, Delia & Band.

Concerts and theater shows at the Mogosoaia Palace

Mogosoaia Palace will host theater plays, dance shows for children, concerts of old Romanian music.

Thus, on September 15, the actors of the “Ion Creanga” Theater will play “Goe in Womderland”, while the dancers of the modern dance band “AS” from the National Palace of Children in Bucharest have prepared a special show. The second day, the Fiore Quartet will concert on the stage, and the evening will be completed with the theater play “The Sicilian” by Moliere.

On Sunday, September 17, the Zona Theater Company will set up an adaptation of the work “Prayers on the shore of the lake” by the Saint Nicolae Velimirovici; the program will be closed with a concert held by the old music vocal band Anton Pann, conducted by Constantin Raileanu.

Alexandra Nechita will exhibit in Bucharest for the first time

Bucharest Municipality organizes through ARCUB, under the Bucharest Days, Gradina cu sculpturi (The Garden with Sculptures), the first sculpture exhibition signed by the famous artist Alexandra Nechita. The exhibition space can be visited from September 19 to October 19, right in the front of the Romanian Athenaeum, where 8 sculpture works made by the artist will be exposed.

Kids City in the Cismigiu Park

Bucharest Municipality organizes Kids City, through Proedus, in the Cismigiu Park. The event held in the weekend of September 15-17 is dedicated to children and includes creative workshops, juggling, magic shows, music, dance, theater plays, stand-up comedy, Gasca Zurli and many other artists. The Kids City Festival begins on Friday, September 15, at 17.00, while on Saturday and Sunday it will take place from 10.00 to 22.00.

“I invite people in Bucharest, as well the tourists visiting the Romanian Capital city this weekend, to participate in a number of outstanding events meant to celebrate 5 centuries of existence of Bucharest. This year we chose to offer, in the opening of the series of the anniversary events called Bucharest Days, an extraordinary high-class concert held by Angela Gheorghiu. Another already famous event on the specific international market is IMapp, which has already reached its fourth edition, attended by more than 50,000 spectators. Also at the Bucharest Days there will be a Pink Martini concert, exhibitions, outdoor theater plays and many other special events will be organized. The access to all these events is free, so all people in Bucharest can enjoy the days of their city”, General Mayor Gabriela Firea stated.

An extraordinary concert held by soprano Angela Gheorghiu in the Constitution Square

Bucharest Municipality, through ARCUB, invites people in Bucharest on September 15, starting at 20.30, in the Constitution Square, at the extraordinary concert held by the international star Angela Gheorghiu, a show that marks the opening of the series of anniversary events called Bucharest Days.

Music synchronizes with the state-of-the-art technology in the innovative show held by the international star Angela Gheorghiu at Bucharest Days. The original format of the event from the Constitution Square, in which the whole stage is covered by projections, creates the illusion of a 3D movie, in which the music chords are combined with video mapping projections in a game of colors and lights.

In a 3D virtual décor, the great soprano who sang on famous stages, from Royal Opera House in London, National Opera in Paris, Metropolitan Opera in New York, or Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Angela Gheorghiu, will concert in Bucharest, along with the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra and tenor Teodor Ilincai. The conductor of the concert since September 15 is Master Eugene Kohn from New York, with whom Angela Gheorghiu has been performing since the beginning of her career.

Angela Gheorghiu and Teodor Ilincai, who have performed successful concerts together at Valladolid, London and Bodrum, will be accompanied on September 15, at Bucharest Days, by the oldest Philharmonic in the Eastern Europe, the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, along with which the great soprano sang in the past at Royal Opera House Muscat from Oman, as well as in many other concerts at the Romanian Athenaeum and in the country.

Angela Gheorghiu

Born on September 7, 1965, in Adjud, Angela Gheorghiu is a “superstar” of the international opera, also being one of the best-selling classical music Romanian artists. Her launch abroad took place in 1992, at Covent Garden, with Pucini’s “Boema”. In the same year, she debuted on the stages of the famous Metropolitan Opera in New York and Vienna State Opera. Since then, the soprano sang on the world’s most important stages. In 2010, Angela Gheorghiu received the title of Artist of the Year at the 11th edition of the Classical Brit Awards, in London, and she won the same trophy in 2001, too. Also in 2010, the soprano was decorated with the Order “Steaua Romaniei” (“The Star of Romania” – e.n.) as Commander.

Eugene Kohn

Eugene Kohn began his career as a piano accompanist for opera stars such as Maria Callas, Franco Corelli, Luciano Pavarotti and Renata Tebaldi. His studies include training stages with well-known conductors such as Fausto Cleva, Thomas Schippers and Erich Leinsdorf. After he frequently conducted at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, he made his debut on the stages of the operas in Vienna, Paris, Berlin and Buenos Aires. He is currently dedicated both to opera and symphonies, and he is the musical director of the international concerts of Placido Domingo and Andrea Bocelli.

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra

Founded in 1868 at the initiative of a group of musicians headed by conductor Eduard Wachmann, the Bucharest Philharmonic concerts since 1889 at the Romanian Athenaeum. Since 1955, its name became “George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra”, along with which Arthur Rubinstein, Lord Yehudi Menuhin, Sergiu Celibidache, Dinu Lipatti have performed over the years. The discography series innaugrated during the interwar period by the records made with George Enescu’s participation is continued and enriched with large sets, such as the integral of the symphonic and concert creation of Brahms and the integral of the works composed by George Enescu.

Teodor Ilincai

Teodor Ilincai made his international debut in December, 2009 at the Royal Opera in London with Boema, attracting the appreciation of both the public and specialized critics, as well as the opportunity to make his discography debut in a record broadcasted by Opus Arte Record Label, along with Hibla Gerzmava (as Mimi) and under Andris Nelsons’ baton. In 2013, he Elite Art Club Unesco rewarded him with the Excellence Award for promoting Romania’s image abroad.