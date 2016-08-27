Bucharest GreenSounds Festival kicks off in Bucharest’s Herastrau Park

Scarecrow, N. O. H. A., Strung Out or Mando Diao are some of the participants in the third edition of Bucharest GreenSounds Festival that kicked off on Friday in the northern Herastrau Park.

Scarecrow, a band from Toulouse, France that brought an unconventional style, a unique experiment of Blues Hip Hop dubbing itself ‘the 21st century’s protest music’ was the opening band of the festival.

On Friday concerted the N. O. H. A. – (Noise Of Human Art) active since 1995 and recognised for their opening to mixes of styles such as drum&bass, world music and energy loaded grooves.

Besides the international artists, the Bucharest public could also hear the musicians of Subcarpati who come to the Bucharest GreenSounds Festival to launch their new album, alongside Fanas, Pistol cu Capse, Jurjak and E.M.I.L.

The American artists from Strung Out and Mad Caddies, next to the domestic bands: DJ Hefe, RoadkillSoda, Harlequin Jack, Vita de Vie, The Kryptonite Sparks and Cred Ca Sunt Extraterestru (I Think I’m An Alien), who are launching their album during the festival will take to the stage on Saturday.

The Bucharesters will enjoy on the last day of the festival, which is Sunday, the presence of the international artists from Mando Diao, Koop Oscar Orchestra and The Herbaliser, alongside the Romanian bands Groove Therapy with Eugen, Otherside, Lucia & Muse Quartet, Soul Serenade, Omelette and Helen.

The event is organised by the Bucharest Mayoralty, through Creart – Centre of Creation, Art and Tradition.