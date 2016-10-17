Bucharest Harp Festival, Second Edition. Salvi – Lyon & Healy Harps Exhibition

Between 28th – 30th of October 2016 the National University of Music Bucharest and Romanian Harpists Association organizes the Second Bucharest Harp Festival and – in cooperation with Salvi Harps and Lyon & Healy – a Harp Exhibition. Both venues will take place in the National University of Music Bucharest.

The Festival itself will be a harp feast and will gather inland harpists as well as outland ones, to celebrate 125 years of Harp playing in Romania. Although, the main goal of The Festival is to promote the harp within the young generation, hoping that these ones will be more and more attracted by the instrument.

Next to the Romanian soloists we would like to introduce harpists guests from Germany, Greece and Moldova.

We would also like to underline few of the Festival attractions such as:

1 – Opening Recital of The Festival on Friday the 28th, 6 p.m. which will take place in “George Enescu” Concert Hall, held by Viktor Hartobanu, preceded by a short Concert, held by a numerous Harps Ensemble.

2 – Also Friday the 28th of Oct., 10 a.m., in the “George Enescu” Concert Hall Foyer there will be the opening of Salvi – Lyon & Healy Harps Exhibition, Salvi Harps being the main sponsor of the Festival.

3 – On Saturday the 29th of Oct., at 11 a.m., there will be a recital given by some of the most talented “Young Expectations”, both students and pupils, followed by two MasterClasses given by Viktor & Rita Hartobanu. Same day, at 6 p.m., under the title “Harp Visions”, there will be two solo recitals, held by the remarkable Romanian Harpists, Miruna Vidican & Bernadette Sara.

4 – On Sunday the 30th of Oct. at 9:30 a.m. we will have the “Harpa Rediviva” Lecture and, finally, at 11 a.m. at the “George Enescu” Concert Hall, the closing Festival Recital will be performed by Maria Bîldea & Sergiu Nastasa followed by Ion Ivan Roncea and his guests.

So, we do invite and expect you at the Bucharest Harp Festival 2016 and Salvi – Lyon & Healy Harps Exhibition, where we will play and hopefully enchant you all!

For complete information regarding the schedule of the Festival, please visit:

www.festivaluldeharpabucuresti.ro; www.facebook.com/festivaluldeharpabucuresti;

http://asociatiaharpistilordinromania.ro/