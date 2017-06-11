Bucharest Mayor Firea: I would like a woman Prime Minister

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, said, on Saturday evening, that it is not an option for her to run in the Presidential elections, nor to take over the Government, but that she would like a woman to become Prime Minister, without saying who.

“From a personal point of view, and this is not a political statement, I would like for a lady, a woman to be Prime Minister; I have high confidence in the work capacity of women, in their loyalty, in the way they know how to organize and in their pragmatism. (…) A woman who is in the current government or from among our MPs. I would want that,” said Gabriela Firea at private broadcaster Romania TV.

Asked how she would do as Prime Minister, Gabriela Firea said that she did not ask herself this and that also she does not want to run in the Presidential elections of 2019, because she has to complete her mayoral mandate in Bucharest.

“I did not ask myself this. (…) I have a commitment to Bucharesters. Neither regarding the Presidential elections, nor in taking over a Prime Minister mandate is there an option, under no circumstances,” said Firea.

Answering questions, she emphasized that she would not be offered the Prime Minister position.

“I will not be offered it, exactly because Mr. Liviu Dragnea [Social Democrat Party – PSD leader, major party, at rule] wants me to complete my mandate and my projects for the Capital. But, if we are to take your hypothesis, that I would be offered the mandate, I would not take it; we have a lot of capable, professional, honest colleagues, that can occupy this position of Prime Minister,” said the Bucharest mayor.