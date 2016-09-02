Bucharest Mayor Firea wants to create food bank, improve homeless shelters

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea wants a food bank to be established for people in need, additional places at homeless shelters for the winter time to be provided and social laundry networks to be extended to include all of the six districts of Bucharest City, the Bucharest City Hall announced in a press statement on Friday.

All these aspects were analysed on Friday during a meeting of Mayor Firea and officials of the city’s Social Assistance General Directorate(DGASMB).

Bucharest has remained the only European capital city with no food bank to collect, store, process and distribute food supplied by producers and large retail trade chains for persons in need.

“I’m very determined to pave the way for the food bank project, because it represents a natural component of food waste prevention. In fact, I’ve been very interested in fighting this phenomenon ever since the bill on limiting food waste was discussed in the Senate, a bill I endorsed,” Firea is quoted as saying in the statement.

As for housing the homeless, the DGASMB has currently 700 beds, but in the past years the number of those in need of a shelter for the cold season has grown significantly (56pct of them are from other counties).

The DGASMB is currently operating two social laundries, one with 10 washing machines and 10 dryers, and another with 10 operable washing machines, all of which are designed for persons who have no in-house laundry.

Firea also explained that another project the incumbent administration is envisaging is to open new nurseries.

“The City Hall is administrating 12 creches with 425 beds, but since the demand is growing, they have become insufficient,” said Firea.