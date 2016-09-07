Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea in Brussels, at the invitation of European Commissioner Corina Cretu

The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea (photo) is paying a working visit to Brussels, September 7 through 9, at the invitation of European Commissioner for Regional Policy, Corina Cretu, her agenda including priority projects for Bucharest.

“The main topics to be discussed during the meeting with Corina Cretu aim at the funding possibilities from European founds of the main projects of Bucharest city, including the extension of drinking water and sanitation network, the restoration and upgrading of transport networks and the heating network, also the heat distribution (in the benefit of the RADET, thermal energy distribution company), the completion of Glina wastewater treatment plant”, informs the Mayor’s Press Office.

Gabriela Firea will have a meeting with ambassador Luminita Odobescu, a permanent official of Romania to the EU.

During the visit, a delegation of the Bucharest City Hall will meet with Aurel Ciobanu-Dordea, Director with the European Commission’s Directorate for Environment, to address the ecological impact of Glina’s wastewater treatment plant, of the installation of treatment and recovery of municipal waste, and also other aspects regarding the enforcement of the environment law in Romania.