Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea: President slowly returning to constitutional role as mediator

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Sunday evening that President Klaus Iohannis is “slowly returning” to his constitutional role as mediator, adding that those who voted for Iohannis in 2014 wanted “normality.”

“In recent days, I have noticed a gladdening change of attitude on the Romanian President’s part, namely the moment the Government reshuffle took place and four ministers were sworn in at the Cotroceni Palace. I noticed that the President is slowly returning to his constitutional role as factor of equilibrium, as mediator in society and as a person responsible with the observance of constitutional provisions,” Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated for Antena3 private television broadcaster.

Gabriela Firea stated that those who voted for Iohannis in 2014 wanted “normality,” not “a misunderstood competition between the Cotroceni Palace and the Victoria Palace.”

“During the presidential elections campaign, at least between the two rounds, it was said that it was possible many would prefer Klaus Iohannis – and that’s how it happened – because normality in the country was being desired. A more balanced, tension-free, scandal-free constitutional relationship, without a misunderstood competition between the Cotroceni Palace and the Victoria Palace was desired, and also a fairer relationship with Parliament,” Firea said.