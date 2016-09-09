Bucharest Music & Film Festival to open on Sept. 9 with beloved pop hits, famous movie soundtracks

The Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra, public longtime darlings Corina Chiriac and Mirabela Dauer, the Ionel Tudor Orchestra and Bucharest Symphonic Pops will take the spotlight this weekend at the Bucharest Music Film Festival (BMFF) in University Square, the organizers announced in a release to Agerpres.

The eleventh edition of the classical and contemporary music festival organized by the Bucharest City Hall through ArCuB will feature in downtown University Square for ten days, between September 9 – 18, live concerts and screenings of Metropolitan Opera shows.

“On the bill of the first day of the Bucharest Music Film Festival, on Friday, will be musical themes from famous movies such as Casablanca, Singing in the Rain, The Godfather, Zorba the Greek, Maria Mirabela in the rendition of the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra. The innovative and prolific ensemble whose professed mission is to attract the public to the universe of classical music will be taking the stage under the baton of chief conductor of the Pitesti Philharmonic Orchestra, Tiberiu Oprea,” the release says.

Back in 1987 composer Ionel Tudor wrote for Mirabela Dauer the hit “Waiting for you to come” and Corina Chiriac offered several recitals under his direction. On Saturday night the three greats of Romanian pop music will share the stage, as the Ionel Tudor Orchestra – including young generation musicians – will accompany Corina Chiriac and Mirabela Dauer singing hits like “Two Stars Were Sleeping on a Leaf”, “Wait, Don’t Go” and “The Mill Girl”.

Bucharest Symphonic Pops will take the stage on Sunday with a repertoire of Russian composers. The music of Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky will fill the air in downtown Bucharest starting at 21.00, in the rendition of piano player Madalina Pasol, under the baton of Russian conductor Sergey Simakov – winner of the 6th edition of the International Conducting Competition Jeunesses Musicales Bucharest.

The festival continues in the week September 12 – 18 with screenings of Metropolitan Opera shows and daily concerts as of 19:00 hrs. Some of the highlights of the seven-day festival are violinist Natalia Pancec, pianist Valentin Mandric and the Zoli Toth Project.

Performing in the last weekend, starting at 21:00 hrs, will be the Royal Camerata (Friday, September 16), the National Radio Orchestra (Saturday, September 17) and Sinfonietta Wien (Sunday, September 18).

The festival raffle draw is also scheduled for Sunday, September 18, with the offered prizes including an action camera, an auto navigator, or a trip for two to Milan.

Access to all the shows is free.