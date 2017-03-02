Bucharest Polytechnic University – Fokker strategic partnership for Romanian aerospace engineering

The Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) and the Dutch company Fokker Aerostructures will sign on Friday a strategic partnership mainly aimed at widening and deepening the knowledge area of aerospace engineering, the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering being the main beneficiary, says a UPB release.

This collaboration will be accomplished by a direct involvement of the Romania – Netherlands Chamber of Commerce that also envisages other sustainable partnerships with the UPB, bringing another two companies to the table of negotiations on this occasion.

The partnership between the Polytechnic University of Bucharest and Fokker Engineering Romania will span 10 weeks, starting with the date it is inked and will be made of a complete package of special training modules in aeronautical engineering.

Within the programme carried out by Fokker Aerostructures noted professors and specialists, as many as 50 final-year students of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering with the UPB will be trained in a first stage. After a selection, their number will be halved. At the end of this training stage, the 25 final-year students will be awarded a graduation certificate that will allow them in the future to get hired in any relevant company in the world, the Dutch company being recognised as worldwide leader.

“The Faculty of Aerospace Engineering of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest has given the world aviation and astronautical science 45 classes of engineers who have proven their best training on all meridians. When a company so reputed as Fokker of the Netherlands chose Romania in 2005 to open a branch for designing aircraft and helicopters, it was implicitly a recognition of our graduates’ quality. (…) Our goal is the convergence of the theoretical engineering studies with engineering practice of international standards. We wish to fill a gap between theory and practice and at the same time, to open our faculty internationally. (…) The accent on the engineering practice and the wish of international openness has brought us to the idea of Fokker Academy, with the Fokker laboratory inside the faculty, with the students’ practice at Fokker,” said Professor Dr. Eng. Octavian Thor Pleter, dean of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, according to the release.

In his turn, Sebastiaan van Hese (photo), president of the Romania – Netherlands Chamber of Commerce (NRCC) and managing director with Fokker Engineering Romania specified that his company could contribute to the educational development of the future generation of engineers of Romania by transferring practical knowledge via a bridge built between the aerospace industry and the university.

For over 10 years now, the graduates of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering have been structurally employed through Fokker and contributed directly to the development of major aircraft platforms. The Fokker company prides itself that it could continue this cooperation by a formal partnership with the Polytechnic University of Bucharest by filling in the curricula of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering with practical courses, meant to enlarge the graduates’ knowledge, thus contributing to a future successful employment. The Fokker representatives are confident that this partnership is just the beginning of a cooperation that will determine a strengthening of the Romanian aerospace industry featuring Dutch technology, added Sebastiaan van Hese.

The event organised by the Romania – Netherlands Chamber of Commerce will also be attended by representatives of another two worldwide noted companies: ORTEC and Philips, that are committed in the near future to developing partnerships with the Faculty of Automatics and the Faculty of Electronics, respectively, both part of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.

Attending as special guests will be the ambassador of the Netherlands to Romania and Moldova, Stella Ronner-Grubacic and Rienk Timmerman, head of Engineering Fokker Aerostructures Netherlands.