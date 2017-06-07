Bucharest Polytechnic University to host international energy workshop over June 13 – 15

The Bucharest Polytechnic University will be hosting June 13 – 15 an international workshop on biofuels.

According to spokesman of the higher education institution Cornel Chira, the workshop will be organized as part of the project “Biofuels Production by Innovative Pyrolysis/Gasification Methods and Advanced Technologies”, aimed at recruiting and training young Romanian energy and biomass production researchers.

The major goal of the project is to create an international competitive core research resource at the Bucharest Polytehnic University, specializing in the production of biofuels and green energy, based on US-developed expertise, with direct access to state-of-the-art installations and technologies.

The project is co-funded from the Social European Fund through the Operational Program Competitiveness 2014 – 2020.