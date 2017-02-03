Bucharest Protest: 50,000 people in the street

Around 50,000 people, a figure estimated by Police representatives, are protesting on Friday evening, after 21:00, in Bucharest’s Victoria Square, in front of the Government headquarters.

Gendarmes have taken out from among the protesters in Victoria Square on Friday evening a man who was manifesting violently. The law enforcement representatives were notified by other participants in the demonstration, official sources told Agerpres.

Road policemen made the decision to close traffic on the streets in the vicinity of the Government headquarters.