Bucharest protest: 7th day of protests in Victoria Square, 2nd day at Cotroceni Palace

Dissatisfied with the chaos generated by the Justice Ministry in what concerns criminal legislation, dozens of persons started to gather in Victoria Square on Monday afternoon, on the seventh day of protests.

At noon on Monday, the Justice Ministry cancelled the bill amending the Criminal Code, a bill that Justice Minister Florin Iordache had issued in the morning.

The protesters are chanting slogans such as: “Resign!,” “Thieves,” “PSD – the red plague,” “Down with the Government!,” “Dragnea, don’t forget, Romania is not yours,” “We’ll be here every day.”

The demonstrators have placards displaying messages such as: “In democracy, the thieves are in jail,” “Grindeanu Government – traitors of the country,” “Resign!,” “We don’t admit law issued by mobsters!,” “The thief who is not caught is not a honest merchant,” “Do you want pardon? Take hard labor!,” “Dragnea is a criminal.”

In the area where fruit are put at protesters’ disposal, mainly apples and pears, but also bagels, the following messages are displayed: “Energy for democracy, for free,” “An apple a day keeps the Dragnea away.”

Some of the demonstrators are waving Romania’s tricolour flag, others the flag of the U.S. or the European Union and others are blowing whistles and vuvuzelas.

Other people, numbering in the hundreds, gathered at the Cotroceni Palace, according to some sources, in order to demonstrate their support for the Grindeanu Government. According to official sources over 1,500 protesters have gathered on Monday, for the second day in a row, at the Cotroceni Palace, in order to express their support towards the Grindeanu Government.

People demanded the resignation of President Iohannis and the observance of the December 11th vote. Moreover, protesters carried placards reading: “Iohannis, don’t forget corruption is with the DNA,” “Observe Romanians’ vote,” “DNA without the owl,” “Iohannis resign – six houses.”

Protesters lacked permits from the Bucharest City Hall, the protests being declared “spontaneous gatherings.”

On Sunday, more than half a million people protested across the country against the amending of the Criminal Codes through government emergency ordinance. Of them, more than 280,000 persons gathered outside the Government building, surpassing the record level of 170,000 people registered the day before. Protesters from outside Bucharest took part in Sunday’s protest too, occupying both the square in front of the Government building and all boulevards around it.

In parallel with the protest staged outside the Government building, thousands of people protested outside the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, asking President Klaus Iohannis to resign.