Bucharest protest against GEO modifying Criminal Codes continues in Victoria Square , hundreds protest outside Cotroceni Palace chanting “Down with Iohannis”

The protest against the GEO No.13/2017 regarding the amendments to the Criminal Codes continues on Sunday in the Victoria Square, with hundreds of persons demanding that the repealing or the annulment of the GEO 13/2017 to appear in the Official Journal of Romania, but also requesting the resignation of the Government.

The protesters chanted: “Dragnea, don’t forget, Romania is not yours!,” “Thieves!,” “Resign!.”

The protesters have placards reading “Repeal and then leave!,” Calarasi is on the street, for all the thieves to see it!,” “Thank you Cluj!,” “Teleorman is here!,” “Is it over? No. We are just starting!,” or “WE DON’T BeLIVIU.”

In the area where juice, water, tea, chocolate, bagels and fruit are handed to protesters there is a banner displaying the message “Energy for democracy! For free!.” A child holds a placard reading: “Message for parents: don’t be good!.”

Some of the protesters are waving the Romanian flag.

Cornel Sain, one of the protesters came with the US flag. “It’s my way of thanking the US Embassy in Bucharest and the incumbent Ambassador for the manner in which they got involved in solving this crisis and for supporting the ones in the square. (…) The moment when you afford, as member of the Government, to have this type of attitude towards the people, for days in a raw, an attitude of defiance, then, the withdrawal of the GEO 13/2017 is not enough. This type of people have no place leading the nation (…) The credibility of this team is compromised. Another team at the Victoria Palace!,” he argued his decision.

David Stoica, a protester from Ploiesti, said that all the political class of Romania has to understand that Parliament should have no suspicions of crimes and sentenced people at rule.

In the Victoria Square there are also people that came with their children. The little ones are drawing on the asphalt or play hop-scotch.

Some of the drivers that passed by honked, as a sign of sympathy towards the protesters.

Hundreds protest outside the Cotroceni Palace. Liviu Dragnea: PSD doesn’t organize any rally or public demonstration today. The messages on the social networks are not from PSD

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea reacted on Sunday to the information according to which Social Democrat Party will organize a counter-demonstration at the Cotroceni Palace.

“Social Democrat Party doesn’t organize any rally or public demonstration today. The messages posted on the social networks are not from PSD” Liviu Dragnea wrote on his Facebook account.

The piece of information was also taken and published on the social network page of General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea.

However, a few hundred of people gathered at Cotroceni shortly before 15:00, yelling anti-Iohannis slogans.

The demonstration is not authorized by the City Hall, according to the information provided by the municipality. The people are on the sidewalk and the gendarmes have surrounded the area with fences.

The people are chanting “Down with Iohannis!” and have placards reading: “Resign!,” “We support the Government.”

Dragnea: “I don’t want any conflict between Romanians and Romania to break in two”

Dragnea admitted on Saturday, in a statement for DCnews, that “PSD voters are extremely angry”, but he said that he doesn’t agree that PSD supporters should come out in the street, because “he doesn’t want any conflict between Romanians and Romania to break in two”. “I can say that PSD members and supporters cannot be controlled anymore, people want to come out in the street to express their profound disapproval of the movement inspired by Soros to which we are assisting. The party is organizing itself. I feel I will not be able anymore to control from headquarter the pressure from the branches in the country, which can bring out in the street, in Bucharest, almost one million people. Therefore, I decided to meet the coalition partners and PM to propose them a solution to this deadlock. Since we are responsible people, we cannot assist in breaking Romania because of President Iohannis’s irresponsibility. PSD voters are extremely angry, being aware of the value of their vote and that we are prevented to implement the proposed program. Another reason making them angry are the rumors circulating, according to which PM will be investigated. I will propose a solution to end the conflict, related to the GEO, which I hope PM will accept. We can even speak about abrogating the GEO, if PM will accept it. We hope this will convince our members and supporters not to come out in the street, escalating tensions. I don’t want any conflict of Romanians against Romanians and Romania to break in two. Because we cannot discuss anymore with rational arguments, but we face an incredible disinformation machine, while Romania needs peace and stability to be able to move towards prosperity, development and democracy”.

Three days ago, PSD Secretary General Codrin Stefanescu stated for Agerpres that “there are pressures to organize a rally of the supporters”:

“You should know that there is a great pressure from our voters, supporters and party members. The decision will be probably taken today, but the pressure is huge, it presses on our shoulders. I believe that each county leader will have to say what pressures are made in the territory and from the mayors and so on, and to make a very urgent conclusion today”.

Lia Olguta Vasilescu: I believe we should also go out in the street. Those from USR protest in the plenary hall like any homeless

Labor Minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu was supporting this idea on Saturday. Lia Olguta Vasilescu stated that, unlike the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, she believes that Social Democrats should go out in the street to protest, because the current street movements are politicized.

She also criticized the USR parliamentarians who protest in the plenary “like any homeless”, and she claims that they threaten and insult her. The Minister commented one of the street slogans, “Abrogate and leave” which in her opinion demonstrates that “technocrats” are behind the protests.

“Just as I thought, the problem is not the ordinance or, better to say, the fact that we didn’t know how to explain it, but the fact that the technocrats, who are at the rally, all of them, want to come back to the Victoria Palace! They strongly activated themselves. They published our phone numbers on Facebook. The private ones, not those with subscriptions paid from public money, in order for us t be insulted, threatened, stressed”, Lia Olguta Vasilescu wrote on Facebook.

Vasilescu has also taunted the USR parliamentarians who protested in the plenary of the Parliament. “Not to mention the embarrassing circus made by USR in Parliament, with deputies chasing you even at the toilet to film you with the phone and yelling all the kind of insults behind you, deputies sleeping since four nights in the plenary hall of the Romanian Parliament, like any homeless, to show that they have conquered the most important state institution” the Minister also says.

The former mayor says that this is a plan to restore the “technocrat” government, including by the fires at Bamboo and Colectiv. “They tried with Bamboo in the same manner as with Colectiv. The scenario was the same. They don’t even have imagination” Lia Olguta Vasilescu mentioned.

She didn’t agree that the provisions of the GEO on the criminal codes allow the theft from public money by decriminalizing the abuse of office for damages below RON 200,000, explaining that laws that punish corruption continue to exist. She says that the measure is designed to stop the cases in which the abuse of office “is good exactly because it can mean anything and it can be applied to anyone who ‘bothers’”.

“I believe we should also organize a rally! We, “the red plague”, who apply the best government program until now. At this point, I separate from Liviu Dragnea in opinions. It’s time for us to speak, too! I believe we should go out in the street! Parliament is the living room of some gentlemen and ladies who are homeless for the moment, and we have the feeling that we disturb them when we come to work in the morning. And they seem to be a little bit stressed that they didn’t have any place to take a shower”, she concluded.