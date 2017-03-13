Bucharest protest calls the day in front of Parliament seat

The protest on Sunday in Bucharest, that had started in th evening in the Victoriei Square, in front of the Government Palace, called the day ahead of the Parliament building, after 21:00 hrs.

The protesters chanted slogans against the government and the parliamentary majority.

When reaching the Parliament Palace, at about 21:00 hrs., the over 1,500 people shouted: “This is our house, not yours!” (The Parliament Palace was called during Ceausescu The People’s House – editor’s note)

The long of their march, the protesters have chanted: “Hotii!” / “Thieves!”, “Nu vrem sa fim o natie de hoti!” / “We don’t want to be a nation of thieves!”, “Romania cere fara gratiere!” / “Romania asks no pardon!”, “Rezistam, nu plecam!” / “We resist, we won’t go!”, “Justitie, nu coruptie!” / “Justice, not corruption!”, “Romania, trezeste-te!” / “Wake up, Romania!”

Demonstrators have gathered on Sunday evening at around 18:00 hrs in front of the Government building, after an appeal on the social networks, called “Stop Joc. In Democratie, Coruptii Stau La Puscarie” / “Stop Game. In Democracy, Corrupts Stay in Jail.”

Many of them were waving flags of Romania, of the United States of America or the European Union. Protesters chanted, sang, beat the drums, some came with vuvuzelas, others with whistles.

“Coruptilor, furati linistiti. CCR vegheaza pentru voi” / “Corrupts, do steal in peace. Constitutional Court is watching for you,” “Nu toleram coruptia” / “We don’t tolerate corruption” or “Demisia” / “Resignation” were some of the messages on the protesters’ placards.