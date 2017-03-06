Bucharest protest for defending independence of institutions

Approximately 6,000 protesters, according to some official sources, participated on Sunday night in the “Independent institutions march,” that took place on the route Victoria Square – Parliament Palace – Justice Ministry – National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the protest ended in the Victoria Square.

The protest, which ended around 23:30 hrs didn’t record any incidents, the protesters chanted slogans against the Grindeanu Government, while supporting the DNA.

At the end they chanted slogans such as “Repealing doesn’t erase the treason,” “Romania, wake up,” “the Social Democratic Party, the red plague,” “We don’t want a nation of thieves.”

Approximately 1,000 persons protested on Sunday, around 18:00 hrs in the Victoria Square and marched down towards the Parliament Palace, along the way other protesters joined, thus their number reached to several thousands, according to some sources.

They stopped in the University Square, where they hold a moment of silence in the memory of those fallen in the Revolution of 1989, then they reached the Parliament Palace, afterwards they stoped at the DNA headquarters where they chanted “Down with Tariceanu, Dragnea and Grindeanu,” “Get out of the house if you care,” “DNA, don’t forget we are on your side,” and “Thieves, resign.”