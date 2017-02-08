Iohannis, in the middle of protesters in front of Cotroceni Palace. Demonstrators refuse dialogue

President Klaus Iohannis went to discuss on Wednesday evening with the several hundred protesters gathered in front of the Cotroceni Presidential palace, after in the previous evening the demonstrators maintained that the head of state should talk to them, same as he talked to the protesters in the University Square.

He tried to talk to the demonstrators who ask his resignation. The Head of State was greeted with shouting and booing. People shout at the president, although Iohannis asked them how he can make their life better. After about two minutes, the president gave up a dialogue with protesters.

The placards carried by protesters have messages reading “Down with the covert officers in Justice,” Resignation for treason, no to division,” “Mediator, no to division,” “Respect me if you want respect.”

This is the fourth day in a row of protests in front of the Cotroceni Palace.

President Iohannis: I understand to exert mandate listening to all Romanains’ voice

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said he went to talk to the people protesting at Cotroceni Palace, because, as head of state, he must listen to the voice of all Romanians, regardless of their options.

“I have been this evening to talk to the people protesting for a few days in front of the Cotroceni Palace. I understand to exert my president mandate listening to the voice of all Romanians, regardless of their options. It is absolutely natural to have difference of opinions and points of view, and it is the right of every citizen to make his/her beliefs known, in a peaceful and civilised manner,” President Iohannis wrote on Facebook.

Approximately 100 protesters, outside Government headquarters

In the same time, approximately 100 people were protesting in the Victoria Square, demanding the Government’s resignation.

Some of the protesters removed the snow out of the area where the protest is taking place. The protesters wrote in the snow, which continued to fall, messages such as “We resist!,” “I refuse.I resist.”

The protesters have placards reading messages such as: “Down with corruption!,” “Resign,” “Thieves and liars leave the Government,” “CCR- Shame!” “CCR is Social Democrat.”

Several children are playing in the snow or riding the sleigh.

Demonstrators are offered tea, coffee, juice, still water, sweets, mushroom soup, pizza and fruit.