Bucharest protest: Thousands make human tricolour flag in Victoriei Square

Several thousand protesters who gathered in Victoriei Square on Sunday evening to protest against the Government made the human tricolour flag raising above their heads coloured papers and illuminating them with the mobile phones.

18,000 persons, according to some sources, have gathered for the 13th day in a row to protest against the Government in Victoriei Square.

Demonstrators were blowing vuvuzelas, waving Romania’s and EU’s flags and asking for the Government’s resignation.

Protesters had placards reading: “Next time, come to vote,” “Without your nerve, I almost forgot how beautiful we, Romanians, are,” “God has not changed his mind, the eighth commandment is still in force: Thou shalt not steal!,” “University Square has grown small on us,” “A thief, two thieves, three thieves, all thieves,” “You are in trouble, today I brought my father.”

A flashmob has been announced for Sunday evening on the social networks – “The Tricolour Operation.” Protesters have been urged to come with pieces of cloth in the colours red, yellow and blue, to make a huge human tricolour.