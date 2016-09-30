Bucharest Stock Exchange: Romania on the list of countries with substantial potential to be an emerging market

Romania was officially included in the Watchlist of countries that show a substantial potential to be an emerging market, according to the FTSE Russell decision, published on Thursday, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs.

“Romania’s capital market was included on the list of the countries that have a substantial potential to get to emerging market statute in a short or medium time. It’s the effect of the immense progress made for reforming the market’s infrastructure, according to the objectives established in the barriers elimination process that prevented the development of the capital market, as well as in the BVB business strategy,” stock exchange representatives mentioned.

According to the BVB, the promotion to the upper category will be achieved by meeting the liquidities conditions of the overall market, as well as by the presence in the market of the large companies with significant individual trading values.

“So far, besides the FTSE Russell, another three worldwide important institutions, the MCSI (USA), S&P Dow Jones (USA) and STOXX (Switzerland), respectively, are currently assessing Romanian capital market. The criteria that must be achieved and the analysis process are relatively similar and mainly relate to the transactions value and the traded companies’ dimensions, as well as the fast access of the investors to the capital market and the manner they can buy and sell stocks,” says the release published on the webpage of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, signed by CEO Ludwik Sobolewski (photo).