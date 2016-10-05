Bucharest Tribunal approves RADET insolvency request; Rominsolv – official receiver

The Bucharest Tribunal approved on Wednesday request on the Thermal Energy Distribution Corporation (RADET) entering the insolvency procedure, with Rominsolv SPRL having been designated official receiver for now.

On September 21, the RADET management was mandated to open the insolvency procedure, a resolution draft in this respect having been adopted in the meeting of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest.

The resolution draft, referring to mandating the RADET Bucharest Board to take all technical, legal and economic measures needed to ensure the continuity of the Corporation activity, aimed at guaranteeing the thermal energy supply to the population and the institutions connected to the centralised system of thermal energy supply, was unanimously voted by all 29 councillors general present.

“Taking into account that we are being summoned by ELCEN with the thermal energy supply cessation, if the alleged historic debt isn’t paid, we have no other means to salvage RADET but placing it under the court protection through insolvency. I underscore that insolvency doesn’t mean bankruptcy, but legal reorganisation and ensuring the continuity of the public service of thermal energy supply and job keeping,” Capital General Mayor Garbiela Firea said back then.

Subsequently, ELECEN filed with the court an insolvency procedure request, the term of the judgment having been set for October 6.

The decision was determined by RADET’s financial situation and the debts registered with fuel, services and products suppliers and distributors.