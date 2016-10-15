Bucharest’s logo for EURO 2020, launched at National Arena

Bucharest’s logo for the EURO 2020 was launched on Saturday in a ceremony that took place at the National Arena, organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) and the Bucharest Municipality Hall.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will mark 60 years since the competition debut, and to celebrate this historic edition it chose an original format. Thus, Romania, together with other 12 countries, will be co-organiser of the European Football Championship of 2020 and will host on Bucharest’s National Arena four matches, three of the group stages and one of the round of 16.

Romanian Capital Mayor Gabriela Firea opened the festivity and gave guarantees that the infrastructure-related projects assumed by the municipality will be carried through.

“I assure you that the projects assumed by the Municipality will be completed. I am referring to the infrastructure modernisation under the Bucharest Municipality Hall responsibility, the street rehabilitation, the modernisation of the boulevards with tram lines in the National Arena adjacent area, the construction of parking lots. There are wide projects, essential for the good conduct of the competitions, but which Bucharesters will benefit from afterwards. Concrete steps have been made for each of these, as promised. Romania’s Capital will be ready. I am proud that Bucharest is among the cities participating in the great football celebration, EURO 2020,” Firea said.

FRF President Razvan Burleanu said: “For Bucharest and for Romania, the EURO 2020 project has a value which is almost impossible to measure at its real dimensions. Because we are not only talking about a tournament, certain matches, organised events, but about reactions and implications on medium and long term. We are constantly working for a sports organisation success, if we refer to the four matches that we shall be hosting. After the football competition ends, all the infrastructure works done will serve the sustainable development of our society, the success of the event will contribute to increasing Bucharest’s and Romania’s attractiveness, and children will rediscover easier how important it is to grow through sports and sports values.”

Former striker Davor Suker, president of the Croatian Football Federation and UEFA representative, showed: “With 13 cities which will host the matches, we shall provide the fans with a wonderful opportunity of enjoying the EURO experience at home. Including in Bucharest, a vibrant city, rich in traditions and history, with a fascinating mix of old and new. Four years from now, we shall be the witnesses of an unforgettable show, of the best football that Europe’s national teams can offer.”

Director General of the National Investment Company Manuela Irina Patrascoiu mentioned in her turn: “In partnership with the Romanian Football Federation and observing the UEFA standards, our company will build four arenas totalling over 70,000 seats for all sports lovers: 8,000 seats at the Triumphal Arch stadium, 18,400 seats at the Giulesti stadium, 20,000 seats at the Dinamo stadium and 30,000 seats at the Steaua stadium. Funding is provided by the Regional and Public Administration Ministry and we estimate a cost of approximately 1,500 euro for each seat in the grandstand. Romania’s Government has already declared EURO 2020 a national interest project.”

At the end of the ceremony, Davor Suker offered two medals on behalf of UEFA to Gabriela Firea and Razvan Burleanu.

The 60-year history of the European football competition, as well as the new logo which will be Romania’s symbol for EURO 2020 were presented in two short films.

Attending the ceremony were UEFA and FRF representatives, German Christoph Daum, the current manager of Romania’s national team, Narcisa Lecusanu, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, former athlete Gabriela Szabo, candidate to the office of Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) president, sports federations presidents, football club managers, and a great number of journalists.

At the Bucharest’s logo launching, the EURO 2020 totem was exhibited for the wide public, in front of the National Arena. The totem represents a 3D structure having as central element the stylized Henri Delaunay Cup, surrounded by the figures of supporters everywhere celebrating the joy of football. The connection element is represented by bridges linking the host cities. The Basarab Bridge was the symbol chosen for Bucharest.